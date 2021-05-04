The review process for a state law aimed at providing housing is underway now in Pacifica and in other places in San Mateo County.
The City/County Association of Bay Area Governments mandates how many housing units each town in the region needs to provide at each income level. Jurisdictions are judged by their proximity to transit stops and jobs. That final number will be released by the end of the year and can drive local planning decisions.
The working number for Pacifica shows 413 units need to be provided in various income categories, Deputy Director of Planning Christian Murdock said at a City Council study session on April 26. So far, reaching that level has proven daunting.
David Driskel represents 21 Elements, a collaborative planning agency coordinated by San Mateo County Department of Housing and ABAG to work with a changing population on a variety of housing choices. He spoke about market rate and affordability and how to build more affordable units. The process begins with the federal government that determines the median county income. Typically, he explained that it takes a combination of funding to establish affordable housing. The state requires equity and affordability and looks at a city’s housing needs and environmental constraints.
The annual progress report on the 2015-23 housing element of the General Plan is required by state law to be reviewed every year by April 1. Housing projects are included in the report. Income levels, defining “affordable housing” and funding sources for affordable housing are all reported, said Tina Wehrmeister, director of planning/assistant city manager. Pacifica needs to adapt new housing plans for the state by January 2023, she said.
“The development of the upcoming plan is happening now. What is mandated is a fair share of housing with equity addressed,” she said.
Murdock said Pacifica is finding sources for affordable housing. One example is the recent prominence of accessory dwelling units.
Council members have complained that the mandated number is out of reach.
“I think that number is too high,” said Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus. “We have no transportation.”
Councilmember Mike O’Neill said there needs to be a commitment for public transportation from the county and spoke to other limitations to development, such as the California Coastal Commission’s jurisdiction over Pacifica’s coastal areas and new potential paper streets in other areas.
“How many government agencies have jurisdiction in a coastal zone? Fire hazard areas would prohibit new areas from being built,” he said,
Sue Digre said Pacifica should appeal that determination about being 30 minutes from a job site to ABAG.
“We need a commitment to deal with transportation,” she said.
Resident Remi Tan asked if housing could be put in above the shopping centers. Wehrmeister said that had already been considered.
Christine Boles asked when the city was going to complete the rest of the general plan. She said she’d love to hear more about building more partnerships for affordable housing.
Murdock replied the General Plan will be redone this summer.
“That will address our limitations about why we cannot have more housing,” he said. “Other cities have more resources, but they are not able to provide the housing units. We have regulations about what we want. We can evaluate the conditions.”
O’Neill asked if the city’s affordable housing “in lieu” fee developers pay could be changed to require actual development of a few units or increased in amount?
Murdock replied, “We should be able to leverage those fees. We should increase density to meet these affordable housing needs.”
