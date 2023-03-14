▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council Meeting
▸Time and date: 7 p.m., March 13
▸Present: Mayor Tygarjas Twyrls Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸Staff: City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, Director of Public Works Lisa Peterson
▸Pacifica ends COVID-19 emergency: Three years after it was first declared, the local pandemic emergency has been ended. Woodhouse took a moment to acknowledge the milestone. “The termination of the COVID emergency was approved,” he said. “One of the (results) of that is that we will be transitioning at the March 27 Council meeting to a hybrid zoom format for our meetings.” Woodhouse asked for the public’s understanding. “Everybody should be patient with our new technology as we implement it,” he said.
▸ Smoke testing finds leaks: Peterson spoke about the ongoing infiltration and inflow issues in the Linda Mar, Park Pacifica and Pedro Point areas. “The cities collection system is susceptible to receiving large amounts of outside water … This can cause sanitary system overflow,” she said. “We want to prevent that.” Smoke testing was completed Sept. 21, 2022, to identify defects in the sanitary sewer system. Peterson detailed the study’s findings: “We found 33 areas where smoke returns were found … Most of these were related to property owners.” There was, however, no “smoking gun” as Peterson put it. No one large leak exists in the sewer system that could be plugged up for a quick fix.
▸New appointees: The council deliberated over several open positions on the Beautification Advisory Committee, Economic Development Committee and Applicant Planning Commission before voting on the matter. Gail Bennett and Julie Gossage were reappointed to the Beautification Advisory Committee in addition to newcomer Teresa Sulcer for full terms, expiring in March 2027. L. J. Jones was appointed for a single term to the Economic Development Committee expiring in Oct 2023. Lauren Berman and Daniella Devine were appointed to the Planning Commission for full four-year terms, expiring in March 2027.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
