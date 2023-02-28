▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Feb. 27
▸ Present: Mayor Mary Bier, Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck, and Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Sue Vaterlaus and Christine Boles
▸ Train car to be moved: Kathleen Manning of the Pacifica Historical Society reported to the council that her organization is making progress on the Ocean Shore railcar and it will soon be moved after a long restoration. In 2003 the Pacifica Historical Society bought the last rolling train car that was once part of a railroad that has not been in operation since 1921. Now the plan is for the train car to be transported to the parking lot alongside the Little Brown Church where it will operate as part of the museum there. No date has been given for the move, which would occur at night so as to not interfere with traffic.
▸ Shelter for unhoused during storm: Anita Rees from the Pacifica Resource Center spoke on the availability of additional cots thanks to the county’s inclement weather program. Due to the recent extreme weather events, a local homeless advocacy group will be offering rooms for the unhoused until the storm passes. If you know someone who is unhoused, you can reach out to UCoutreach@pacresourcecenter.org or call / text (650) 387-4458 for temporary housing assistance during the storm.
▸ Public discussion on seawalls: Several people from the community spoke against the California Coastal Commission’s position against the construction of a new seawall. The old seawall was built in the 1980s and is nearing the end of its useful lifespan. There are now two conflicting ideologies on how to move forward: Either build a brand-new seawall that would also have a 50-year lifespan or execute a planned regression of buildings and homes away from the approaching ocean as the Coastal Commission favors. Bisgstyck and Vaterlaus have both gone on the record in the past to state their approval of a new seawall. The argument for and against the seawall has long since been a part of public discourse, with former mayor John Keener losing his reelection bid in 2018 after supporting aspects of a planned retreat.
▸ Official pier seawall plan: The Beach Boulevard infrastructure resiliency project involves the development of the coastal area by the Pacifica Pier. The project would update the old infrastructure currently in place by implementing three separate elements: The construction of a deep foundation seawall, the creation of a rock scour apron and additional beach nourishment, which involves replacing lost sand. Currently the project is in its second phase, which emphasizes community engagement and feedback. Boles wondered if the seawall might be placed farther back in favor of a longer more usable beach. Ryan Marquez, assistant chief engineer on the project, explained that it remained to be seen where the new seawalls would be built.
▸General housing plan report: Planning Director Christian Murdoch said the current 2040 general plan replaced the 1980 version that had been in effect up until last year. The new plan introduced features such as undergrounding wires for new buildings and a renewed focus on economic sustainability for the city.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.