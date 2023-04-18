▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council strategic planning workshop
▸ Time and date: 6:05 p.m., April 11
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Twyrls Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Staff: City Manager Kevin Woodhouse, Facilitator Greg Larson
▸ Goals and strategies: Goals were defined as projects the city wanted to complete over the next 10 years. Larson went over the goals previously agreed upon by Council members on March 4. The goals and newly identified strategies to achieve them are included below. For the previously identified strategies, refer to the Tribune’s special city council meeting report from March 4.
1. Enhance organizational and fiscal stability: Streamline development review for key opportunities and sites when possible, and implement outdoor dining with design guidelines and LCP amendment.
2. Improve and steward infrastructure and facilities: Develop additional evacuation infrastructure.
3. Prioritize protection and development of affordable housing: Prioritize housing element program and leverage external partner support and financial resources and update the short-term rental ordinance.
4. Pursue climate change adaptation and mitigation strategies: Update the Climate Action Plan and Adaptation Plan, including performance targets, and update the city’s Vehicle Miles Traveled standards.
5. Broaden public communications and collaboration: Creatively and appropriately leverage community expertise to advance city priorities, provide for continuing hybrid televideo meetings to increase public engagement more efficiently, facilitate a community conversation on substance use, and provide council review of the proposed level of public engagement on significant project or policy initiatives.
▸ Public Comment:
▸ Patricia Kremer from Sharp Park spoke on one of the refined goals: “I am particularly excited with goal No. 5, to broaden public communications,” she said. “The public should be much more involved … I sincerely believe that such citizen involvement could … reduce the workload of city staff.”
▸ Jim Kremer spoke on the fourth goal which focuses on climate change. “Our city’s relationship with the (Coastal Commission) is dysfunctional … I was startled to discover the city’s rejection and non-compliance with the Coastal Act.” He suggested developing a better relationship.
▸ Caitlyn Quinn, also from Sharp Park, thanked the council for work on behalf of the community. “One thing that came to mind is that the common denominator (of these goals) is community … What we are experiencing in many Pacifica neighborhoods is an overwhelming amount of short-term rentals … We are overwhelmed with them.” She asked the council to review the STR ordinance. “This is a destabilizing force in our community.”
▸ Mission statement: “The goal is to have a mission that can be remembered … and not be a paragraph.” said Larson. Bigstyck read a draft of the mission statement out loud: “The city of Pacifica stewards and enhances the environmental beauty, recreational opportunities and small-town feel of its unique coastal community, providing exceptional service to a great place to live, work and play.” This is subject to change.
▸ Vision statement: Vaterlaus read the current draft for the vision statement. “Pacifica will be a sustainable community — environmentally and economically, socially and soulfully — with improved infrastructure, adaptation to climate change, and inclusivity.” Larson told Council members that the vision statement could essentially be whatever they wanted it to be. “Pacifica: We’re awesome,” said Bigstyck jokingly before getting back to serious discussion.
▸ Pacifican values: Boles read the current draft of city values: “Visionary planning, stewardship of our place and space, collaborative teamwork, heartfelt service, healthy workplace, transparent and responsive.”
▸ Priority strategies: Top priorities for achieving the aforementioned goals include improving staff retention, considering possible tax and bond measures for 2024, and completing selected stormwater and flooding improvements. These priorities are planned to be addressed over the next two years.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.