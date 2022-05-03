The Pacifica City Council unanimously awarded a contract to Kosmont Companies to conduct an economic opportunities report as part of the Vision 2025 and Beyond Strategic Financial Sustainability Study. It approved spending $91,900 on that contract at the April 25 City Council meeting.
The contract covers an estimated 300 hours of work, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse.
City Council members expressed interest in a robust community and stakeholder outreach process as part of this project, Woodhouse said. City Council appointed Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer and Mike O’Neill to work with city staff on the community outreach phases of the economic opportunities study.
Kosmont Companies will provide a study conducted by a three-member team led by the president of the company, Ken Hira, along with a senior advisor. Together they will provide opportunity site development feasibility, fiscal and economic development analysis, and other analysis, Woodhouse said.
The study will begin in May and last a little more than five months, Woodhouse said.
The committee will be involved in discussions on the format and content of the community and stakeholder engagement processes envisioned at the beginning and the end of the project as outlined by Kosmont, Woodhouse said.
“The city may need a ballot measure to meet these needs,” Woodhouse said.
Hira gave a presentation about Pacifica’s economic state. “The districts and the opportunity sites are what we will focus on,” he said.
O’Neill asked whether Kosmont can identify where visitors come from when they visit Pacifica.
“Yes,” Hira said. “It tells the pattern of the consumer. It’s real-time data. We can
see if someone from Daly City went to Frontierland Park. Our objective is to
offer an analysis that goes in an economic plan to
help with business attraction.”
O’Neill asked if a special assessment district would be recommended.
“If it is warranted,” Hira said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.