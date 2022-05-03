The Pacifica City Council unanimously awarded a contract to Kosmont Companies to conduct an economic opportunities report as part of the Vision 2025 and Beyond Strategic Financial Sustainability Study. It approved spending $91,900 on that contract at the April 25 City Council meeting.

The contract covers an estimated 300 hours of work, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. 

City Council members expressed interest in a robust community and stakeholder outreach process as part of this project, Woodhouse said. City Council appointed Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer and Mike O’Neill to work with city staff on the community outreach phases of the economic opportunities study.

Kosmont Companies will provide a study conducted by a three-member team led by the president of the company, Ken Hira, along with a senior advisor. Together they will provide opportunity site development feasibility, fiscal and economic development analysis, and other analysis, Woodhouse said.

The study will begin in May and last a little more than five months, Woodhouse said.

The committee will be involved in discussions on the format and content of the community and stakeholder engagement processes envisioned at the beginning and the end of the project as outlined by Kosmont, Woodhouse said.

“The city may need a ballot measure to meet these needs,” Woodhouse said.

Hira gave a presentation about Pacifica’s economic state. “The districts and the opportunity sites are what we will focus on,” he said.

O’Neill asked whether Kosmont can identify where visitors come from when they visit Pacifica.

“Yes,” Hira said. “It tells the pattern of the consumer. It’s real-time data. We can

see if someone from Daly City went to Frontierland Park. Our objective is to

offer an analysis that goes in an economic plan to

help with business attraction.”

O’Neill asked if a special assessment district would be recommended.

“If it is warranted,” Hira said. 

Tags

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Local student activists work to end nuclear threat

Local student activists work to end nuclear threat

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

A group of students gathered during lunch recently in Erick Willemse’s classroom at Terra Nova High School for its weekly Beyond the Bomb club meeting. The students' discussions have taken on more urgency since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing turmoil. 

Coastside student develops digital detox

Coastside student develops digital detox

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

After graduating near the top of his class at Half Moon Bay High School in 2017, Dino Ambrosi told himself he had earned a leisurely summer before heading to college and embarking on a life of work. That summer could be his last chance to take it easy, he thought.

Parks officials study city’s holdings

  • 0

At a recent meeting of the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, Parks Director Mike Perez described each of Pacifica’s 25 city parks, a collection of properties that might surprise

Authorities take new look at 50-year-old Coastside killing

Authorities take new look at 50-year-old Coastside killing

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Last week, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos held a news conference in San Carlos to say cold case detectives have solved the nearly 30-year-old murder of Shun Ming Tang, who was shot and killed in a bayside retail store. The sheriff announced the arrest of an Oklahoma woman for the crime.

Salmon fisheries in murky waters, crabbers to stop

  • By August Howell
  • 0

California commercial salmon fishers are waiting for the season to begin, but the timeline for how long they’ll be able to fish is still unclear. The Bay Area’s commercial salmon season has been delayed two months later than usual in order to preserve stocks of fish in Northern California. T…

Recommended for you