Last week the Pacifica City Council unanimously approved 11 residents to oversee the creation of the city’s updated Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
The CAAP is a tool more California cities are creating to meet state climate goals by identifying targets and measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The plans wouldn’t specifically address sea level rise issues like the city’s Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project, but rather seek to contribute to larger efforts to mitigate the risks from climate change.
Out of the 15 applicants, these 11 were selected: Maria Barr, Kimberly Finale, Kai Martin, Monica Meagher, Margo Meiman, Rich Nahass, Carl Schwab, Jake Scussel, Nancy Tierney, Cindy Yang and Dave Plumb.
Pacifica adopted a Climate Action Plan in 2014 with goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent between 2005 and 2020, and 80 percent below 2005 levels by 2050. In recent years the residents and environmental groups have urged the city to update the document with renewed targets, inventories and strategies.
The task force is charged with defining the scope of the plan, analyzing the city’s current and forecasted greenhouse gas emissions, formulating initiatives to reduce emissions and presenting a draft of the plans for City Council adoption. The task force is expected to meet monthly and could run for 18 months to a year, or when the City Council adopts the CAAP.
Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus expressed concern that six applicants were from the Pacifica Climate Committee, a citizens group that works with the city to address climate change issues in our community. She believed the 15 applicants weren’t a broad representation of Pacifica, and if all six PCC members were appointed, she worried that there might be potential Brown Act violations.
Councilmember Christine Boles, also a member of the PCC, stated the committee intended to avoid discussing the climate action plan and focus more on education. Ultimately, just four climate committee members were selected for the task force: Meagher, Meiman, Tierney, and Nahass. Boles noted that she believed the PCC itself was diverse with people from different backgrounds, jobs and ages.
“The fact that six (applicants) are on the Pacifica Climate Committee shows their commitment to trying to solve these important issues in our town,” Boles said. “I don’t see that as a bias, that is the purpose of this task force.”
The new task force members come from a range of backgrounds and expertise. Nahass, for example, is attuned to issues regarding public transit and bus service, one of many elements likely to be addressed in the climate plans. Martin is the chief sustainability officer for the Pasha Group, a maritime shipping company with offices in San Rafael. In October 2022, Martin earned an Environment Protection Individual Award from the North American Marine Environment Protection Association for developing sustainable energy programs at his company. He helped develop a project to put wind turbines on cranes and make the cranes generate electricity when lowering containers.
“I am honored to have been appointed by our City Council,” Martin wrote in an email to the Tribune. “I hope to use my background in environmental sustainability to help develop a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan that is feasible and best supports our community for the long term.”
