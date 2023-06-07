Sisters Veronica and Yvette Cotter live by the brunch motto, “Anytime, anywhere.”
“Yvette and I, we love brunch,” said Veronica Cotter.
“Brunch is the best meal of the day,” said Yvette Cotter. “You can get really creative with it while keeping it simple and delicious.”
Last year, the Pacifica natives started hosting a series of brunch pop-ups as Mangia, serving several dozen patrons at borrowed venues like Miramar Farms in El Granada and the Pacifica establishments A Grape In The Fog and Table Wine. Veronica, a professional pastry chef, is in charge of cooking and baking, while Yvette, a wine buyer by trade, is Mangia’s beverage and marketing specialist. Events are advertised on Instagram, by word of mouth, and, more recently, on the website, mangiabrunch.com.
Organizing pop-ups is considerably less expensive than opening a restaurant, and the á la carte event format has the added perk of supporting the venues that host them at times when business tends to be slow. At one event, the Cotters also joined forces with several artists and crafters who set up a mini makers market.
Mangia’s brunch and cocktail menus focus on fresh, local ingredients sourced from area farmers markets. Depending on what is in season, the Cotters may serve a quiche with bacon, leeks and goat cheese or a farro salad with fennel and cherries.
“We were really looking for fresh food — things that weren’t necessarily saturated in oils or coming off of a buttery grill,” said Veronica Cotter. “We are trying to lean into the produce that we have in California.”
Pastry items include berry crumbles and einkorn scones topped with a sweet miso glaze. Cocktails and mocktails are as foodie as they are photogenic. The Cotters often like to re-create dishes and beverages they encounter on social media as a way of testing their culinary-mixology chops.
“The creative output is a collaboration between the both of us,” said Yvette Cotter. “We both have the same taste when it comes to the menu, so it usually flows naturally when planning a menu.”
“We’re both learning how to communicate with each other on a more detailed level,” said Veronica Cotter.
At their first event, which took place at Table Wine, the Cotters found themselves in the weeds after the turnout was higher than expected and their kitchen equipment blew out a circuit.
“It was a little tragic for me and her, but then the community was stepping in and figuring out the electricity for us, and we were back up and running in no time,” said Veronica Cotter.
“Mini Mangia” events are in the works that will take place in the evening, highlighting mocktails and low-alcohol cocktails paired with sweet finger foods like cookies. The Cotters also hope to organize a fall event or “something Christmasy” at Miramar Farms.
