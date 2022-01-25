It’s a two-story single-family home on a site constrained by slope and easements on Talbot Avenue in Pacifica’s Hillside Preservation District. And its plans have won unanimous approval from the Planning Commission.
The last hearing on the home happened Aug. 2, 2021, when the Planning Commission heard public comment and deliberated. At the hearing on Jan. 18, the Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans for the home with conditions of approval.
At the August hearing, the Planning Commission directed the applicant engineer, Javier Chavarria, to prepare renderings of the project from the end of Canyon Drive to the northwest, looking up from the proposed residence, to assist with its determination regarding the project’s consistency with Hillside Preservation District, said Deputy Planning Director Christian Murdock.
“I really appreciate the renderings,” said Commissioner Samantha Hauser.
A new guest parking space was provided in the plans, but it was not approved.
The Planning Commission granted a variance for HPD coverage and for the HPD parking space requirement. By not providing the guest parking space, the site will include more landscaping, Murdock said.
In August, the Planning Commission expressed concerns regarding the encroachment in the PG&E easement on the property.
The applicant made adjustments to the planter that encroached on the PG&E easement adjacent to the easement, Murdock said.
The project has a more than 50 percent slope and the vegetation appropriate for it is described in a 1982 study by Howard Donley Associates, Murdock said. That is a mature stand of grass or other kind of groundcover. A geotechnical evaluation is required, Murdock said. The applicant prepared such a report to address geotechnical hazards. The report recommends drought and fire-resistant shrubs and trees and the careful installation and operation of automatic sprinkler systems, Murdock said.
Staff added conditions of approval to ensure proper markings of underground utilities, Murdock said.
Matthew Murphy spoke to the commissioners urging passage of the project plans. He introduced his family members on the Zoom screen.
“It’s a family home. We want to make Pacifica our new community. My dad lives on the street. We hope the Planning Commission can bring us a vote tonight,” he said.
Speakers spoke both for and against the project.
“I support allowing the Murphys to build this house,” said neighbor Kurt Kiest. “They have bent over backwards to make this happen.”
But another neighbor expressed concern the drainage from the home might disturb the hillside. Christine Boles said there are fire issues on the property and that the HPD is not being addressed.
“Site plans are missing,” she said.
“Landowners below should have a warning of a landslide that may come down. This is requiring an amendment to the General Plan. You are in HPD territory,” said Cliff Lawrence.
Two other neighbors spoke to warmly welcome the Murphys to the street.
Commissioner George Domurat asked about the fire safety issue and asked how close the home is from where water is available.
“That was a critical comment to make,” he said.
The fire chief replied there is a fire hydrant 138 feet from the driveway. That, with a sprinkler system in the home, ends the concern for him.
Commissioner James Godwin said his concerns were covered by the renderings. “I’m pleased with the project,” he said.
Chair John Nibbelin said, “I think this makes for a better project overall. I’m in support of staff’s recommendation about the parking space.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.