The Pacifica Historical Society has planned a busy summer of activities, including two concerts and three of its popular rummage sales, all to benefit the organization and the restoration of Ocean Shore Railroad Car No. 1409.
A local chorus, the Seaside Singers, will perform on Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. at the Pacifica Coastside Museum, 1850 Francisco Blvd. The hour-long concert features a variety of classic, folk and popular tunes from “Hamilton” and “West Side Story.” Everyone is invited, no RSVPs are required, and admission is free. Donations to PHS gratefully accepted.
On Wednesday, July 26, the renowned Bob Milne, considered the top ragtime and boogie-woogie pianist in the country, will play a farewell concert at the Pacifica Moose Lodge, 776 Bradford Way, as a benefit for the rail car restoration.
Milne has performed several times over the years in Pacifica, always drawing enthusiastic crowds with his lively and entertaining piano playing. Considered a national treasure, he has been interviewed about this deep knowledge of ragtime and documented by the U.S Library of Congress.
The event is $35 per person and includes a casual dinner of hamburgers, fries and wine, beer or soda. Dinner starts at 6 p.m. and the concert is at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are necessary and available at pacificahistory.org.
PHS continues its regular rummage sales on the second Fridays and Saturdays of each month (July 14-15, Aug. 11-12, Sept. 15-16 this summer). A special second sale is set for Aug. 25-26 because of the large amount of “wonderful donations,” including clothing, jewelry and home goods that it has received this year, said Shirlee Gibbs, PHS vice president.
Over the summer, PHS also continues its regular schedule of museum open hours, Thursdays and Saturdays 1-4 p.m., featuring a large interactive model of the Ocean Shore Railroad and exhibits tracing Pacifica’s history from the Ohlone era to modern development. The museum gift shop is the only place to buy Pacifica Jack Cheese and postcards, local history books and unique Pacifica souvenirs. For information, see pacificahistory.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.