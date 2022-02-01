There have been numerous complaints about the draft environmental impact report for the General Plan and the Sharp Park Specific Plan from local residents. Some hoped for better navigability of the DEIR and the General Plan. They are asking for the DEIR document to be revised and the 45-day comment period reissued after that.
The documents were released Jan. 7. Comments are due Feb. 21.
Pete Shoemaker asked for the DEIR to be made more clear and the comment period extended until after it is revised. He noted in an email that the table of contents comes at Page 159 and that the search function does not work. Chapter 3 is 600 pages long and is not searchable. He asked what a builder would do to find out what is required in Pacifica?
He wrote an email to City Council members, planning staff and city staff saying, “Out of necessity I have added interactive tables of contents to the general plan and the DEIR so people can actually examine the files that city staff is asking to be approved as the most important documents in Pacifica. The deficiencies of the draft EIR are clearly visible and even worse than I thought.”
He noted staffing shortages, but said he didn’t understand how the City Council could approve such a document.
Mayor Mary Bier said she was working to address such concerns.
“I know how important this is to my community,” she said. “I am available to talk to anyone. Staff is trustworthy and they have done a huge amount of work. The whole point of making comments now is so we can revise it.”
City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said at the last City Council meeting that he made improvements to the documents for easier access and searchability and those improvements were on the Plan Pacifica page of the city’s website.
Shoemaker said Woodhouse’s improvements were insufficient.
At the Jan. 24 City Council meeting during oral communications, many speakers addressed the City Council about the DEIR.
“Why is the time so tight?” asked Mark Hubbell. “Doing this research, I was reminded the city did a robust reach out in 2014. Bring it up to standards and have the 45- day review start again.”
Jim Kremer asked, “Have you tried to study the DEIR? There is no table of contents. The text cannot be searched. You cannot find where a word appears in a text. Fix this.”
“This rollout has been rushed,” Shoemaker said at the meeting. “It’s confusing. It will lead to more general problems. The way this has been rushed, it is like you have something to hide.”
