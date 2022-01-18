Lisa Petrides just concluded her first year as a trustee of the San Mateo County Community College District. She was elected in November 2020 to represent Area 1, which includes Pacifica and the entire San Mateo County coast south of Daly City. Petrides joins four other members elected from their respective areas and one student member.
The district finds itself at a crossroads. Over the past year, criminal investigation of district leaders and controversies over operation of an athletic facility dominated news about the colleges. Earlier this month former Vice Chancellor Jose Nuñez pleaded no contest to two felony counts as part of a deal related to embezzlement and perjury charges. Reports suggest that Nuñez may be cooperating with authorities on a wider investigation into the conduct of former Chancellor Ronald Galatolo.
After serving as chancellor for almost 20 years, Galatolo accepted a lucrative contract in 2019 to become chancellor emeritus. He received an annual salary of $467,700 for three years with the condition that he not set foot on the campuses.
Meanwhile, San Mateo College celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2022 and finds itself in a much better financial position than a decade ago. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2022 budget proposal includes significant funding increases for community colleges statewide.
With new leadership in place, the district has plans to fulfill its mission and make college more accessible to all students. The new board made dismissal of Galatolo a priority, discontinuing his contract last February and attempting to recoup earlier payments of his chancellor emeritus salary.
The college district includes three campuses, Skyline College, College of San Mateo and Cañada College. Together they serve more than 30,000 students each year.
In this conversation with Tribune writer Peter Tokofsky, longtime Coastside resident Petrides reflects on her first year in office and prospects for the coming years. As a trustee, Petrides does not have authority over academic programs or content, so some of the ideas she expresses are her personal wish list rather than governing policies. The conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.
You’ve never held elective office before. What has the first year on the board been like for you?
It has been a very steep learning curve to really understand how these three campuses work and to understand the enormity of how hard it is to actually make changes at large institutions like this. I have loved every minute of it. I have never looked back. Not once did I ask myself, “Why did I do this?”
I feel like what I bring to the table, as an educator, has been so helpful. There is no other educator on the board. I’ve also been able to bring the mindset of someone who is committed to accountability and transparency and to combine it with asking, “What does it mean to have the best-governed community colleges in the state? What kind of policies can we change that make a difference in the students’ lives?”
Realizing that in fact there’s a lot you can do has been the most fabulous learning for me. It’s incremental. It takes time. But I’m understanding how small policy changes can impact the lives of people who are trying to improve themselves through education.
In addition to biweekly board meetings, what is involved with the position?
It is a much bigger time commitment than I thought. It’s not my full-time job, but I have to say I am thinking about it pretty much every day. Because I’m an educator, every day there’s something that happens in my day job that makes me think, “Oh, that’s what happens in community college,” or “Why haven’t we done it like this?”
There are board packets that come out for each meeting. They’re about 200 pages long and I read them all. And some things are new for me, things like building construction, so there’s a lot of new learning that takes more time.
Are there other things you find yourself doing? What kind of information are you gathering between meetings?
COVID has changed things, so I’m not regularly going to the campuses, but I am regularly going to events, some online. I expect there will be a lot more of those kinds of things once we get out of this pandemic.
There’s a lot of learning about issues that goes on. I do a fair amount of that, trying to understand issues, how they connect with each other.
Our board meetings can easily be seven hours long between the public and closed portions. They can include a couple of hours of public comments.
Can you point to any specific steps that the board or district has taken to ensure that the kinds of things being investigated now don’t happen again?
Absolutely. This is really a new board. We’re asking the questions: “What does that look that? What is that for? How was that decision made?” We’re doing that across the board. I’m sure (staff at the colleges) just want to do their work, but we want to actually understand the process. If there’s not a process in place, let’s articulate one.
In a good way, we’re relentless about trying to understand the processes, making sure that they’re in place, and then holding people accountable for that.
One of the things that we’re doing now is hiring an internal auditor who will report to the board. It’s not at all even implying that maybe someone isn’t doing something right. It’s about how we as a board really understand how things are happening. We can’t do it differently if we don’t know.
What foundation do you want to lay for the next 100 years?
Even before I ran for office I would say, “Put the public back in public education.” I think that is the future. That is what a community college is about. One thing this board has really hammered in all of our decisions is “students first.”
Then it’s the people who are supporting the students: faculty, classified staff, counselors, all of the people who support the students. Then it’s the larger community.
In reverse, the students are from the community. That’s how you build public education, plain and simple. As a society we’ve moved away from that. We’ve seen all of the problems around the private for-profit colleges. There’s so much of that starting to come to light. Something about people wanting to become rich off of education doesn’t feel right. Just like you shouldn’t have a patent on a vaccine. That is my thinking.
So how do we really return education back to the public? How do we provide really true, genuine, lifelong learning? As we’ve seen, many fields are changing. There are jobs that aren’t going to exist anymore. How do we stay ahead and really serve the communities facing these challenges? What do we do so that there is a cycle of trust, commitment and transparency, so that people know their community college is there to support them?
If we look at the imperative now, if we look at economic justice and prosperity and how we need to get there, we have to focus on those students. It might be the sort of grade 13 and 14 transition to college. For community colleges, nontraditional students are just as important at this point. So we have folks in their 20s or early 30s who are really trying to get out of generational poverty. We have to address their needs. It’s imperative for our democracy.
What should people on the coast be excited about going forward with the San Mateo Community College District? What things can we accomplish in the next 10 years with the budget surplus?
The idea of local and regional has become so important nationally and politically. We know it’s important from an environmental perspective. On the coast we are unique because we are separated by this hill. For underserved populations, though, it means people are trying to leave here.
Let’s have the coast be a place where people can grow and thrive. We have some people who don’t think they can get an education here. How can we change that? There’s a lot of interesting thinking around the world asking, how do you bring education to where people are? Can we educate people where they are? I keep calling it College on the Coast.
What if you’re the oldest kid in your family and they can’t afford to send you over the hill or for you to be gone? They don’t want you to go off to a four-year residential college. What if College on the Coast is these opportunities where you can actually get an education and maybe do a different kind of work than your parents did.
This is where you put the “community” in community college. Imagine this: We’re here on the coast 20 years from now and we have an oceanography center and people who have been trained here. We can actually build something that we don’t have here now. There’s environmental, technology, so many things we do virtually. What are the kinds of jobs that people can do virtually?
What does it really look like to have small local farms? How do you make them sustainable? What about the business degrees for people who figure out the mechanisms around distribution? There are all these great co-ops that could be developed. What do we have for health care on the coast? There are so many opportunities here.
