The future of the quarry continues to be undecided, as five hours of presentations, public comments and questioning Monday night about a proposed reclamation plan ended with the Pacifica Planning Commission holding off on a decision.
Under consideration for approval was an Environmental Impact Report submitted by Baylands Soil Inc. for a project to reshape the quarry property with almost a million cubic yards of soil. The owner of the company and his team of consultants was present to make a case for going forward with the project. A standing-room-only crowd, joined by 26 others attending via Zoom, mostly did not support the plan.
City Planning Director Christian Murdock presented a summary of the 826 pages of documents. The city and state require “reclamation” after mining and before any subsequent use of the property, but neither entity gives precise requirements for it, beyond ensuring it leave the property in a safe and usable condition. The Baylands plan would fill the quarry bowl, shape more graded hill slopes, build trails and create a new wetlands area on the northern section of the quarry flats. To achieve the new contours, the company would import soil from other construction sites around the Peninsula. Murdock said the staff recommends accepting the plan and moving forward.
Baylands Soil owner Billy Gilmartin IV showed a rendering of a park-like restoration, emphasizing how the work would turn “an eyesore,” “a blight,” and “a looming threat” to health and safety into a beautiful site. He reminded the audience that there have been two serious accidents on the quarry’s steep slopes in recent years, one fatal.
When the meeting was opened to public comment, dozens of attendees spoke up with various concerns about the project.
Along with general opposition to development and this level of change at the quarry, the largest concern centered on the prospect of 161 truckloads of dirt a day coming in over the four years of the project. Speakers questioned the effect on traffic congestion, air quality, and the safety of pedestrians — especially children attending the nearby Vallemar School.
Speakers also questioned the source of the soils and wondered about potential contamination from industrial sites.
Catalina Gomes spoke about the cultural heritage of the site. She is a descendant of Ramatush Ohlone who lived in the village of Timigtac that once stood on the bank of Calera Creek. She and a number of other speakers advocated for additional consultation with the Ramatush group, and for using the site to educate people about such history.
The plan would bury a wetland area at the base of the pit and as mitigation construct a new, larger pond and wetland on the quarry flats. A number of speakers questioned such trade-offs between the existing nature of the quarry, both biological and geographical, and the vision of restoration to something closer to its original condition. “It’s beautiful now,” said one resident. “Nature could use some help,” said another, “but dumping dirt on top of it is not.”
Peter Loeb, who is a member of the Coastside News Group Inc. board, which owns the Tribune, said that he and a group of Pacificans commissioned a review of the EIR. That review faulted it on a number of fronts, most particularly for how it calculated the environmental impact of the truck trips. Richard Grassetti, the author of the review, logged into the meeting to call the EIR “one of the worst I’ve seen in 40 years” of experience working on such reports.
A smattering of the commentators expressed support for the plan. One said he was “encouraged to see this making forward progress,” although he joined others in supporting third-party contaminant testing of the incoming soils.
Connie Menefee, a self-described “veteran of the quarry wars,” said that the reclamation was long overdue. “Get it done!” she advised.
In the end, approaching 12:30 a.m., the commissioners decided there were so many unanswered questions that they weren’t able to make an informed decision. They advised staff to research a long list of questions that had surfaced, and adjourned with the issue to be taken up at a later meeting.
The headline "Commission fails to decide amid quarry questions" is also misleading and somehow ignores the PLANNING DEPARTMENT failed to answer almost every one of their questions.
What a curious misrepresentation of this meeting. This was the largest attended planning commission meeting in Pacifica history, and ONLY two Pacifica residents, Connie Menafee and Chris Redfield supported this project. HUNDREDS of residents opposed this project, and tens objected to the three convicted felons, John Zentner, William Gilmartin II, and Alan Varela- the last two convicted December 2021 with John Porter of Recology during the SF Public Works bribery trial.
What a curious misrepresentation of this meeting. By reading this one might not understand that ONLY two Pacifica residents, Connie Menafee and Chris Redfield supported this plan. This story omits the ten year record
