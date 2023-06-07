The future of the quarry continues to be undecided, as five hours of presentations, public comments and questioning Monday night about a proposed reclamation plan ended with the Pacifica Planning Commission holding off on a decision.

Under consideration for approval was an Environmental Impact Report submitted by Baylands Soil Inc. for a project to reshape the quarry property with almost a million cubic yards of soil. The owner of the company and his team of consultants was present to make a case for going forward with the project. A standing-room-only crowd, joined by 26 others attending via Zoom, mostly did not support the plan.

Dan Stegink
Dan Stegink

The headline "Commission fails to decide amid quarry questions" is also misleading and somehow ignores the PLANNING DEPARTMENT failed to answer almost every one of their questions.

Dan Stegink
Dan Stegink

What a curious misrepresentation of this meeting. This was the largest attended planning commission meeting in Pacifica history, and ONLY two Pacifica residents, Connie Menafee and Chris Redfield supported this project. HUNDREDS of residents opposed this project, and tens objected to the three convicted felons, John Zentner, William Gilmartin II, and Alan Varela- the last two convicted December 2021 with John Porter of Recology during the SF Public Works bribery trial.

Dan Stegink
Dan Stegink

What a curious misrepresentation of this meeting. By reading this one might not understand that ONLY two Pacifica residents, Connie Menafee and Chris Redfield supported this plan. This story omits the ten year record

