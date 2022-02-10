On the agenda for the City Council meeting on Monday is a recommendation by City Manager Kevin Woodhouse to extend the public comment period for the draft environmental impact report for the General Plan update and the Sharp Park Specific Plan. The suggestion is to add 15 days to the original 45-day current period, allowing comments until 5 p.m. on March 8, Woodhouse wrote.

City officials say they have heard from a few community members who have experienced challenges working with the DEIR documents. Some indicated these challenges have affected their ability to efficiently review the documents, Woodhouse wrote in his staff report for the Feb. 14 meeting. He went on to say city officials want the public to have an opportunity to comment in the record.

The 15-day extension strikes a reasonable balance between the public’s desire to have more time to provide comments and the city’s need to complete the Plan Pacifica project in a timely manner, Woodhouse wrote.

Those who have aired concerns with the timing seemed to appreciate any more time to consider the documents. Pete Shoemaker posted videos earlier this year detailing the difficulty in working with the documents.

“We appreciate the proposal for a 15-day extension for the DEIR comment period,” he wrote in an email to the Tribune. “We would love to have more time, as the document is large and complex, but we will accept the offer and look forward to more cooperation with Council and staff toward the common goal of getting the best documents approved as soon as we can.”

The extension comes after vocal complaints about the format of the document — including its length and initial lack of live links online — as well as the quick turnaround required to comment. Extending the public comment period by 15 days will complement other efforts city staff has done to increase the accessibility of the DEIR, GPU and SPSP including making the documents available in Word format to increase searchability and copy and paste functionality, Woodhouse wrote.

The extension would still allow Planning Commission and City Council consideration of the documents before the end of June 2022, which in turn will allow other critical City Council priorities to proceed as planned, Woodhouse wrote. Work on the plans has been a City Council priority each year since the effort was reengaged in 2018-19, Woodhouse wrote.

Woodhouse defended the timeline writing that development of annual work plans for City Council priorities is an essential management tool. He said keeping to the schedule is key to balancing limited staff resources with the Council’s list of priorities for the fiscal year. The Plan Pacifica timeline has already been slightly delayed from the work plan timeline to accommodate community requests not to release the documents over the holiday season, Woodhouse noted.

An additional 15-day delay will cause additional delays for other priority projects such as the housing element, climate action plan, quarry site specific plan and the wireless communication ordinance update, which will be discussed at City Council’s goal setting for March, Woodhouse wrote.

After the public review is complete, staff will need time for more work on the plans, including responding to the comments. The Planning Commission will hold hearings to make a recommendation on the documents and there will be City Council hearings in order to approve documents and certify the EIR.

Jane Northrop

