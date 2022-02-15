The Pacifica City Council unanimously granted a 15-day extension of time to respond to the draft environmental impact report of the General Plan and the Sharp Park Specific Plan at its meeting on Monday.

Several speakers urged City Council to grant the extension. “They are extremely complex documents and very lengthy,” said resident Peter Loeb. (Loeb is a board member for Coastside News Group, which owns this newspaper.) “Are council members even attempting to read through them? It’s hard to coordinate between them.”

Suzanne Moore said she was concerned the outreach efforts the city did to get the word out has not been extensive enough. She said she polled people outside Mazzetti’s and Rosalind’s bakeries and learned not many knew about it.

Two council members spoke in favor of granting the extension, including Tygarjas Bigstyck.

“After we get past the environmental document phase, we will get into the documents,” he said. “We are in the middle of this. Those forums will be available. If we extend the public comment period, you will have between now and the planning commission hearing to make comments on the General Plan and the Sharp Park Specific Plan.

The change adds 15 days to the original 45-day current period, allowing comments until 5 p.m. on March 8.

City officials say they

have heard from a few community members who have experienced challenges working with the DEIR documents. Some indicated these challenges have affected their ability to efficiently review the documents, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse wrote in his staff report

for the meeting. He went

on to say city officials want the public to have an opportunity to comment in the record.

The 15-day extension strikes a reasonable balance between the public’s desire to have more time to provide comments and the city’s need to complete the Plan Pacifica project in a timely manner, Woodhouse wrote.

The extension comes after vocal complaints about the format of the document — including its length and initial lack of live links online — as well as the quick turnaround required to

comment. Extending the public comment period by 15 days will complement other efforts city staff has done to increase the accessibility of the DEIR, GPU and SPSP including making the documents available in Word format to increase searchability and copy and paste functionality, Woodhouse wrote.

The extension still allows Planning Commission and City Council consideration of the documents before the end of June 2022, which in turn will allow other critical City Council priorities to proceed as planned, Woodhouse wrote. Work on the plans has been a City

Council priority each year since the effort was reengaged in 2018-19, Woodhouse wrote.

