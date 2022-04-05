Comics and a guitar player graced the backyard of the Surf Lounge in Pacifica on Monday night in an event the organizer puts on every two weeks.
The Dead Rabbits Open Stage includes live music and stand-up comedy from 7 to 10 p.m. on Mondays. Admission is free at 77 Bill Drake Way. Professional comedian Honotan Ortiz organizes the event, with the goal of creating a free performance space for all artists.
“Enjoy stand-up comedy, live music, very strong drinks in our new outdoor venue at the historic Surf Lounge Bar,” said Ortiz. “Experience Pacifica culture with the locals and the infamous bartender, Joey McNab. Grab your friends and join us under the stars.”
Comics took the stage Monday. There were about 20 performing.
“It’s a creative outlet for all artists trying to break in,” Ortiz said, “Some of the artists live in Pacifica. The mic is free. We want to give all entertainers a chance.”
All profits go to animal rescues, said Ortiz, who is a professional comedian.
“I grew up with ‘Rabbits,’” he said. “I am 100 percent a professional comic. It’s a great lifestyle. I make just enough money to pay for gas and food.”
Ortiz offers psychological support to the new comics and the others who took to the stage.
“It’s a great system. It’s a craft. It’s great to have a supportive place to grow your craft,” he said.
Comedians spoke of their love for the craft and open mic nights.
Sergio Blanco, a social worker by day, has been doing stand-up comedy for three years.
“I love it and I also hate it if I do bad,” said Blanco. “It takes a long time. I’m still developing. That’s why I am doing open mic. It was hard doing comedy during COVID-19 and getting people to come. It’s hard. We’d rather be at the clubs.”
An Oakland comic, Jason Cole, said he is one of a carpool who goes to a lot of open mics. The Pacifica gig was his second that evening following a San Francisco club. He was heading to San Mateo. He does office work during the day, and he’s been an open mic comedian for five years.
“This is our theater. It’s the way to get good at jokes,” he said. “There are all types of people here. I didn’t get out much during the pandemic. This is all the feedback I need.”
He mentioned Winter’s Tavern in Pacifica, which has an open mic jam night on Thursdays.
Daniel Lewis has been coming to open mics for three years. It started when his father died. His dad told him he should spend his time doing what he really wants to do. By day, he has a tech job.
“This is one of the most fun open mics,” he said. “It helps to see how people react to my jokes. I try out new stuff. I am going to three open mics tonight. Repetition shows me what gets the most laughs.”
Nate Ament moved to Pacifica from Sacramento. He is an electronics technician during the day.
“I love comedy a lot,” he said. “It’s hard.”
Numaan Shaikh, who works as a lifeguard, said he loved writing jokes and scripts for his act.
“I decided to make a change in my life to do something I like,” he said.
Jason King, who works as a product strategy manager and lives in Pacifica said he was trying to get to 10,000 hours as a comic. He goes to a lot of open mics. “It’s an art,” he said.
Pam Benjamin runs a lot of open mics in San Francisco and one with Mutiny Radio, which she schedules. She was performing in Pacifica at the Dead Rabbits stage.
“I love performing comedy,” she said. “I’ve been doing it 11 years. I love writing and honing my technique in the space.”
Ortiz said his events can be found on Facebook by typing The Real Dead Rabbits. The next date is April 11 at Surf Lounge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.