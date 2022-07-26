In its most recent e-newsletter, the city of Pacifica addressed recent incidents of hate in the city. It included the following comments from local officials. We felt them important to include here.
▸ “We must stand in solidarity to denounce the acts of hate we have experienced. Together with our community, the City of Pacifica, Jefferson Union High School District, Pacifica School District, Pacifica Police Department, CoastPride, and the faith community we will move forward with a coordinated, long-term response. This will include increased security, solidarity messaging, school based events, community trainings and engagement. We will move forward with the strength of love for our community, for love is all that matters.”
— Mary Bier, mayor, Pacifica
▸ “As a district, we take these incidents very seriously and are working with our community partners to enhance and strengthen our commitment that ALL JUHSD students and their families feel safe, seen, heard, and included.
Our community’s strength is in its diversity, and I want to remind everyone of our commitment to equity and justice. We will not let incidents like these diminish our resolve to celebrate diversity and our LGBTQ+ community.”
— Toni Presta, superintdent,
▸ “CoastPride stands united with Pacifica. We condemn the deplorable acts of hatred and destruction that took place at Sunset Elementary School and Oceana High School. There must be zero tolerance for the rising rates of hate activity in San Mateo County. We know that we are stronger together. We will continue to stand up for all Coastsiders and to provide LGBTQ affirming support, visibility, and education for all.”
— Jenny Walter, CoastPride
▸ “The Coastside Jewish Community is proud to work with our community partners in combating bigotry, extremism, and violence. We know from our own historical experience how it feels to be targeted, but we also know that we stand with trusted friends of all races, religions, gender, and sexual identities when we stand together against hate.”
— Rabbi Moshe Heyn, Coastside Jewish Community
▸ “We are an inclusive community, and regardless of your sexual orientation or race, everyone deserves a safe and supportive environment. The men and women of the Pacifica Police Department are here to protect and serve all members of our community with the highest level of commitment, ethics and professionalism.
We would also like to remind everyone, ‘If you see something, say something.’”
interim Pacifica police chief
