Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury collision near the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Hickey Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. on June 22. The driver of one of the vehicles was charged with a misdemeanor DUI after exhibiting signs of impairment.
Pacifica Police say a DUI investigation determined the driver had been driving under the influence of a drug and was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. She was taken into custody without incident and was transported to a local hospital where she was released with a promise to appear.
The Pacifica Police Department reminds all that drug-impaired driving is just as deadly as alcohol-impaired driving. According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, in 2019, 25.1 percent of the nation’s 36,096 fatalities were related to drug-involved driving. In 2019, of the fatally injured drivers with known drug tests, 50 percent were positive for drugs, legal and illegal.
