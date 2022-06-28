Two vehicles were involved in a non-injury collision near the intersection of Skyline Boulevard and Hickey Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. on June 22. The driver of one of the vehicles was charged with a misdemeanor DUI after exhibiting signs of impairment.

Pacifica Police say a DUI investigation determined the driver had been driving under the influence of a drug and was unable to safely operate a motor vehicle. She was taken into custody without incident and was transported to a local hospital where she was released with a promise to appear.

The Pacifica Police Department reminds all that drug-impaired driving is just as deadly as alcohol-impaired driving. According to the California Office of Traffic Safety, in 2019, 25.1 percent of the nation’s 36,096 fatalities were related to drug-involved driving. In 2019, of the fatally injured drivers with known drug tests, 50 percent were positive for drugs, legal and illegal.

 

Supes candidate arrested for driving while intoxicated
Supes candidate arrested for driving while intoxicated

A candidate for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors has been arrested for driving while intoxicated on the peninsula. Police say Steven Booker, of Half Moon Bay, was involved in a single-vehicle car crash on Saturday in Belmont.

Officials removing mountain lion from Pescadero classroom
Officials removing mountain lion from Pescadero classroom

Authorities were attempting to get a mountain lion out of a classroom at Pescadero High School this morning. At 11:45 a.m., U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials were on the scene and they had positioned a cage in an unmarked truck.

Sales tax ballot measure passes City Council

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Pacifica City Council unanimously passed a ballot measure for the November ballot asking voters to approve a new half-cent local sales tax that would generate $2.6 million a year. The decision was made at the council’s May 23 meeting.

COVID-19 cases rising in schools and county

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 on local school campuses and in San Mateo County overall reached new highs during the month of May. Officials continue to urge the public to take precautions and to get their vaccinations and boosters, but they have not implemented any polic…

Coastal setting brings nuance to Public Works

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • 0

In separate instances in the spring and summer of 2015, three whales washed onto Pacifica beaches. Three was unusual, but stranded whales here are a regular occurrence. And when a 30-ton carcass lies rotting in the sun on a public beach, something must be done.

Seniors celebrate a rite of passage

Seniors celebrate a rite of passage

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Pacifica’s public high schools said goodbye to its most experienced students on May 25 in separate graduation ceremonies at Oceana and Terra Nova high schools.

City breaks ground on municipal buildings

City breaks ground on municipal buildings

  • From staff reports
  • 0

The city of Pacifica celebrated a groundbreaking event for the Civic Center Campus Facilities Project on May 24. The project will renovate the City Hall and Planning/Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Building. Representatives from the office of Rep. Jackie Speier, state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemb…

Vallemar couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

Vallemar couple celebrates 70 years of marriage

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Joyce and Nunzio Sorce have a rule. They might argue a bit, but they always kiss and make up before going to bed. That is one secret to their long, successful marriage. They celebrate their 70th anniversary today.

