Working together

Carlos Patel and Marina Hernandez found ways to help each other as COVID-19 made life difficult for many in Pacifica. Photo courtesy Suzanne Moore

Carlos Patel and his family became hosts of Americas Best Value Inn at 2160 Francisco Blvd. in 2007. In a year’s time, they faced the 2008 recession. That is when Patel met Marina Hernandez from the Pacifica Resource Center.

“Marina is so hardworking,” he explained, “and she told me about how people were losing their homes because of the recession.”

So, Patel and Hernandez made a deal: Americas Best would help house some Pacificans while the Pacifica Resource Center helped them relocate. Their efforts helped many through a difficult time, and the inn and PRC developed a relationship of mutual respect.

Fast forward to 2019. Americas Best had an established clientele and repeat guests. “We have established relationships with (University of California, San Francisco) and Seton. Construction workers and business people appreciate our close proximity to the city and a sense of safety here. Tourists love the pier and beach.” Pre-COVID, Americas Best paid taxes to Pacifica, employed staff and had a good occupancy rate.

In March 2020, the COVID-19 order to shelter in place was devastating. “We had no customers from March 15 to May 1, 2020,” Patel said.

In May, Patel heard from Hernandez again. The Pacifica Resource Center was looking for places to house those without homes to provide protection during the pandemic. Patel didn’t hesitate. He said he could see a way they could help each other. By helping clients of the PRC, Americas Best began to increase occupancy. By July, the hotel was about half full. The autumn surge reduced their occupancy rates again, however, and Patel took out a loan to save his business.

However, the collaboration between the inn and the Pacifica Resource Center accomplished much. “It saved my business” said Patel, and it allowed Americas Best to retain its employees.

Americas Best helped 25 to 30 neighbors in 2020 and an additional 20 since the beginning of 2021.

The inn’s business was reduced, but it still paid Pacifica taxes.

“The Pacifica Resource Center used private foundation funding for COVID relief to house people at Americas Best Value Inn. When some of the monies became scarce, Mr. Patel was willing to work with the PRC and reduced his rates. Mr. Patel and his family made all this possible,” reported Hernandez. “We are very grateful.” 

Suzanne Moore is a Pacifica resident and a volunteer homeless and housing advocate for the Pacifica Resource Center.

(1) comment

Deb Wong
DEBORAH WONG

This is fantastic! I will definitely recommend America's Best value Inn to friends and family visiting Pacifica, from now on. Kudos to all involved in making this work!

