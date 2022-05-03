A Half Moon Bay business owner charged with disorderly conduct and breaching the U.S. Capitol last year will appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., next month. 

Kenneth Armstrong III, 52, is scheduled for a status conference with Judge Royce Lamberth, a federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, on June 22, according to court records. Armstrong was arrested by federal agents in Half Moon Bay in January after their investigation of his social media and Capitol security camera footage appear to show the Pescadero resident in the building with hundreds of other people during the infamous Jan. 6, 2021, incident. 

According to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, agents received an anonymous tip in January 2021 that Armstrong had been in the building. Two agents spoke with Armstrong two months later and, according to a statement of facts filed with the court, reported that Armstrong said he attended the rally and went inside the Capitol building for about five to 15 minutes. 

Armstrong was charged with four federal offenses including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol. He was released shortly after his arrest on a $10,000 bond.

 

Tags

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Local student activists work to end nuclear threat

Local student activists work to end nuclear threat

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

A group of students gathered during lunch recently in Erick Willemse’s classroom at Terra Nova High School for its weekly Beyond the Bomb club meeting. The students' discussions have taken on more urgency since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing turmoil. 

Coastside student develops digital detox

Coastside student develops digital detox

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • Updated
  • 0

After graduating near the top of his class at Half Moon Bay High School in 2017, Dino Ambrosi told himself he had earned a leisurely summer before heading to college and embarking on a life of work. That summer could be his last chance to take it easy, he thought.

Parks officials study city’s holdings

  • 0

At a recent meeting of the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, Parks Director Mike Perez described each of Pacifica’s 25 city parks, a collection of properties that might surprise

Authorities take new look at 50-year-old Coastside killing

Authorities take new look at 50-year-old Coastside killing

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Last week, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos held a news conference in San Carlos to say cold case detectives have solved the nearly 30-year-old murder of Shun Ming Tang, who was shot and killed in a bayside retail store. The sheriff announced the arrest of an Oklahoma woman for the crime.

Salmon fisheries in murky waters, crabbers to stop

  • By August Howell
  • 0

California commercial salmon fishers are waiting for the season to begin, but the timeline for how long they’ll be able to fish is still unclear. The Bay Area’s commercial salmon season has been delayed two months later than usual in order to preserve stocks of fish in Northern California. T…

Recommended for you