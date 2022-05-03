A Half Moon Bay business owner charged with disorderly conduct and breaching the U.S. Capitol last year will appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., next month.
Kenneth Armstrong III, 52, is scheduled for a status conference with Judge Royce Lamberth, a federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, on June 22, according to court records. Armstrong was arrested by federal agents in Half Moon Bay in January after their investigation of his social media and Capitol security camera footage appear to show the Pescadero resident in the building with hundreds of other people during the infamous Jan. 6, 2021, incident.
According to a report from the Federal Bureau of Investigations, agents received an anonymous tip in January 2021 that Armstrong had been in the building. Two agents spoke with Armstrong two months later and, according to a statement of facts filed with the court, reported that Armstrong said he attended the rally and went inside the Capitol building for about five to 15 minutes.
Armstrong was charged with four federal offenses including entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol. He was released shortly after his arrest on a $10,000 bond.
