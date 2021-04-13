Half Moon Bay resident Steven Booker has announced his campaign for San Mateo County Supervisor. He is running against San Carlos Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan and Menlo Park Councilman Ray Mueller for Don Horsley’s seat in District 3, which encompasses the Coastside. Candidates will face off in the primary in June 2022.
If elected, he would be the first African American and Coastsider to serve on the board in many years.
“I do think we need more coast representation,” he said. “Sometimes I feel like people on the coast are forgotten about and don’t have true representation.”
Born and raised in the Bay Area, Booker did not start out in politics. He served in the U.S. Air Force in 1987, then attended the
College of San Mateo shortly after to become an electrician. He
found himself deeply involved with the International Brotherhood of Electric Workers and has served as the group’s political director and community affairs liaison since 2014.
Booker has also spent time volunteering within the community and currently serves on the boards for the Police Activities League, Sheriff’s Activities League, the Clean Energy Citizens Advisory Committee and other local organizations. He is a member of the San Mateo NAACP and a representative on the county’s Democratic Central Committee, District 3.
One of Booker’s goals is to improve police-community relations. He said he sees his roles on the San Mateo Sheriff’s Activities League and Police Activities League as opportunities to mitigate distrust in the community. Booker does not support the defunding of police and instead hopes to use resources to improve the way police interact with civilians.
“If anything, I think our police officers need more training,” Booker said. “I think they need more access to therapy and mental health workers.”
Booker is also an advocate for providing greater support for Coastside youth, especially when it comes to education and internet access.
“There should be no reason our children can’t get connected to Wi-Fi and do homework,” Booker said, recalling an instance when students parked outside of his home to use his Wi-Fi because the library’s was not fast enough.
Some of the other issues on Booker’s platform include investing in affordable housing for veterans and working families, addressing traffic congestion and increasing accessibility to county services for civilians.
Booker says that he stands out from other candidates because of his untraditional political background. He regularly travels to Washington, D.C., and Sacramento to lobby for bills and form connections with government officials, which he believes will inform his ability to work with legislators in the future.
“There’s a desire for new faces and new ideas,” he said. “I want to continue to make my county the best county in California.”
