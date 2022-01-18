A volcanic eruption in the South Pacific triggered a tsunami advisory more than 5,000 miles away in the Bay Area on Saturday. Extreme tidal surges damaged docks and prompted officials to close beaches.
The explosion of the partially submerged Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano in Tonga reportedly sent smoke and ash 12 miles up into the atmosphere and across a region 160 miles wide. The news triggered advisories across the Pacific Ocean, including Australia, Japan and the entire U.S. West Coast.
The National Weather Service issued a tsunami advisory, one step short of a warning, before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. It asked for people to avoid the ocean and shoreline. By 8 p.m., the advisory had lifted for the Bay Area but remained in effect for much of the California coastline from Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara.
The tsunami hit the Bay Area an hour before high tide, at 8:10 a.m., and officials estimated the wave heights to be between 1 to 3 feet. The tidal surges caused flooding and damage in Richardson Bay and the Santa Cruz harbor.
The San Mateo County coast appeared to be largely spared from any lasting damage, and the extent of the tsunami appeared in the form of abnormally strong currents and large tidal surges.
While the city of Pacifica closed parking lots at Rockaway and Linda Mar beaches, it didn’t appear to stop many beachgoers and surfers.
Pacifica Police Department Capt. Chris Clements said the department didn’t close Beach Boulevard between Paloma and Montecito avenues until after waves began breaking onto the street. It’s not unusual for the city to close the road during large winter storms. Clements recommended residents and visitors stay up-to- date on San Mateo County’s alert notification system and educate themselves on hazard preparedness.
“A lot of people like to come to the coast when the weather’s nice, and I think when people hear that tsunami activity is going to be contained on the beaches, I don’t think they necessarily appreciate the hazards quite as much,” Clements said.
Further south, at San Gregorio State Beach, two fishermen were washed from the shoreline in the afternoon. A San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy helped one of the men who was attempting to rescue the other unconscious victim from the water, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Cal Fire reported both were in stable condition but were taken to the hospital, one by helicopter.
Jeff Norris, a district coordinator with San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management, said the tsunami monitoring system requires the collaboration of multiple government agencies and that the county's alert system worked as intended.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which runs two Pacific Tsunami Warning Centers in Hawaii and Alaska, monitors data buoys across the Pacific Ocean. When an event that could trigger a tsunami occurs, like a landslide, earthquake or volcanic eruption, the data is sent to the NOAA stations, which determine the severity of the event. NOAA then sends the information to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services, which then relays the status to all coastal California counties.
Norris said, based on the available data and predicted sea level rise from NOAA, there wasn’t a need to activate the county’s emergency center nor to trigger the alarm sirens. While the county continues to monitor hourly data and predictions, Norris said it also keeps an eye on communities elsewhere in the state where the tsunami hits first.
“In the event that we saw something that was out of line with the science we were getting from NOAA, we would significantly ramp up our response even if it was still an advisory,” he said.
Norris said the sirens, which are tested on silent mode twice a day, were tested on Saturday morning to make sure they worked if the county decided to turn them on. The sirens undergo an audible test on the second Wednesday of each month.
Saturday’s events were the first time the county marked tsunami advisory areas on the online Zonehaven platform. The county previously used Zonehaven to mark evacuation regions during the CZU Lightning Complex fires in 2020.
