On the front facade of Norcal Surf Shop, next to a poster of Hawaiian powerhouse and two-time world champion John Florence, who is one of the most famous and well-rounded surfers in the world, local surfers will recognize a familiar face.
Half Moon Bay’s Zoe Chait, a 16-year-old rapidly ascending through a slew of surfing competitions in Southern California, was touched when she saw the massive photo of herself spanning the display window of the popular surf shop. The shot depicts Chait, who often finds herself atop the podium competing for the Half Moon Bay High School surf team, navigating deep under the lip of a breaking wave in Santa Cruz County. The photo was taken by local photographer Dave Nelson.
On Instagram, Chait, who only began surfing six years ago and is now sponsored by O’Neill and Norcal Surf Shop, said she never dreamed she’d one day be a prominent fixture in the shop representing her favorite surf brand. She expressed gratitude for her sponsors and Shawn Rhodes, the shop’s owner.
In July, Chait earned one of 10 coveted spots on USA Surfing’s Junior National Girls U-18 Team for the 2022-23 season. She recently finished an eventful weekend when she competed at the Nissan Super Girl Pro in Oceanside. With a large field of 96 women, the event is full of young up-and-comers as well as established high-level professionals looking to accumulate enough points to requalify for surfing’s biggest stage, the World Championship Tour. Because it’s one of the new events on the West Coast of North America, it draws a lot of talent from Hawaii and Tahiti, as well as some of the best women in the states. Chait won her heat over three other competitors before getting eliminated the following day, tying for 49th place.
