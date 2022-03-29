After graduating near the top of his class at Half Moon Bay High School in 2017, Dino Ambrosi told himself he had earned a leisurely summer before heading to college and embarking on a life of work. That summer could be his last chance to take it easy, he thought.
As he relaxed, he spent hour after hour in front of screens, scrolling through social media, watching movies and playing games.
For Ambrosi, the habit turned to addiction during his first year at the University of California, Berkeley. When fall rolled around, Ambrosi commenced his studies full of confidence and ambition. But in the absence of the structure of high school and with increasingly challenging academic material, he did not fare as well as he had anticipated.
Whenever he was confronted with a daunting assignment or amounts of work that seemed overwhelming, Ambrosi would pull out his phone and start scrolling. “My cellphone became like a digital pacifier,” he said.
Ambrosi found himself slowly sliding into a hole. He fell behind in school, which in turn became a source of stress that caused him to spend even more time passively using devices as a form of mindless solace.
Ambrosi managed to pull himself out of his digital addiction. He is grateful that growing up on the coast ingrained in him an appreciation for the outdoors that he could draw on for an alternative respite. Ultimately, though, it was an opportunity to take a break from college and work at a software startup in New York that changed his attitude.
At the tech firm in the Big Apple, Ambrosi observed that the successful professionals around him had figured out how to manage their digital devices to augment their effectiveness, not distract from it. He began learning more about our relationship to technology by investigating it from the perspectives of neuroscience, economics and psychology.
After a three-semester gap in his studies, Ambrosi returned to Berkeley with new intention and focus, improving not only his time management, grades and health, but also his sense of identity and comfort with himself when he was alone, so that he didn’t reach for the nearest electronic device.
He became an evangelist for developing positive, intentional relationships to technology and created a student-led course through Berkeley’s School of Information. Now in its second iteration, “Becoming Tech Intentional” has garnered considerable interest and positive reviews from students.
In the course Ambrosi guides students through an audit of their devices, helping them reorganize their content, recommending apps that support efficiency, and encouraging them to purge unnecessary software or “clear out the fluff,” as he puts it.
Ambrosi believes that an understanding of how social media firms take advantage of us, and of the neurological processes involved, helps with the process of revamping our relationship to technology.
“Social media is incentivized to swivel your attention as frequently as possible,” he explained. “The apps offer us access to information and status, which we are naturally conditioned to seek, but put it into overdrive and artificially stimulate us.”
He encourages students to recognize that the social media giants view us as a product they can sell. They offer us their apps for free in order to sell our attention and manipulate how we spend money, time or even how we vote. Ambrosi offers guidance on freeing ourselves from this toxic relationship. Sometimes the process of reorientation can be as simple as accessing social media through a laptop browser rather than a phone to reduce the ease with which we begin scrolling.
In class Ambrosi discusses emerging research on how our screen time can have chronic effects on our brains. He organizes students into cohorts and encourages them to offer each other feedback and support as they learn new ways of interacting with technology. Not surprisingly, Ambrosi’s method sounds similar to programs for addicts.
“When you recognize you want to change your behavior, but are not able to do it for more than a day or two, it’s an addiction,” he says.
