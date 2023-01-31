Hundreds gathered around Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay on Friday evening for a vigil in remembrance of the seven victims shot and killed on two farms last week, the deadliest single-day mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history.
The large evening vigil was one of several gatherings designed to honor the victims and provide space for the community to come together in the wake of the tragedy. Earlier on Friday, several of the victim’s family members spoke at two services at both crime scenes, reflecting on their memories together and praying for some semblance of comfort after the horrific event. On Tuesday, after the Tribune’s print deadlines, Coastsiders planned to gather in the CUSD Event Center for an interfaith memorial to be followed by a procession to the I.D.E.S. Hall and dinner.
On Friday night, hundreds of candles flickered around downtown Half Moon Bay, providing a soft, golden light to cut through the dark. Family members gave emotional testimony about their loved ones, and people grieved openly in the streets. Interfaith services, including Jewish, Catholic and Buddhist prayer, were conducted by local faith leaders. Countless bouquets of flowers and tributes honored the victims in the plaza.
The shootings have underscored the ongoing housing, health and income challenges faced by the Coastside’s farmworkers, some of whom are still recovering from the recent series of storms last month that caused localized flooding and evacuations. Some of the victims had lived on the property where they were killed last week.
San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller toured California Terra Gardens and called the living conditions “deplorable.”
“We’re not ignorant anymore about what’s happening in our farmworking community,” Half Moon Bay Vice Mayor Joaquin Jimenez said.
Eric DeBode, executive director of Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, called for renewed community investment in farmworker services and asked people to open their own doors to those in need.
“We need to step up. It will mean generosity and sacrifice,” he said. “We can’t live without the food they pick, and yet this has been an ongoing crisis for decades.”
Earlier in the day, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, led prayers at California Terra Gardens and Concord Farms, the two shooting locations. He also spoke with the victims’ families. The services were part of the Archdiocese’s Restorative Justice Ministry, which organizes events like this after every homicide in Marin, San Francisco and San Mateo counties. At least 100 people gathered outside both locations for bilingual prayers, songs and reflections. Cordileone spoke of reclaiming the spaces of violence with community and hope.
Among those killed was Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach. His brother, Servando Martinez, set up a GoFundMe.com page to pay for funeral expenses and transport his body to the family’s hometown in Oaxaca, Mexico. Servando Martinez said his brother had worked in the area for 25 years and was a manager at Concord Farms.
“Marciano was an honorable person in our family,” Servando Martinez wrote. “He was a good son, brother, uncle and a great friend for everyone that knew him. He took on the father role for all of us.”
During the services, Servando Martinez paused frequently when speaking about his lost brother, drying his eyes and clearing his throat. He said he hoped God could find forgiveness for Chunli Zhao, the man arrested for killing his brother.
“For me, my brother is not dead,” he said. “He’s ahead of us. He took an extra step to where we will all be one day.”
Outside of Concord Farms, where Marciano Martinez Jimenez was shot, his sister-in-law, Alejandrina, spoke highly of his character and recalled how he would help out anyone at a moment’s notice.
“We don’t know when or how we’re going to recover, but with the help of God we hope we’ll get better,” she said. “We’re going to miss him a lot, he’s an excellent person.”
Like Marciano Martinez Jimenez, José Romero Perez also came from Oaxaca to Half Moon Bay to find work. But unlike the former, he only worked in the town for the last year and a half before his life was cut short. His cousin, Renato Juarez Perez, also set up a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral arrangements.
“Jose was a kind, respectful and hard-working person,” Renato Juarez Perez wrote. “As his cousin, I witnessed the great heart he had. He left behind his parents, wife and children. Jose immigrated to this country with a great dream of working for his own family, he wanted to provide a better quality of life for all of them.”
On Friday, Renato Juarez Perez reflected on his relationship with his cousin, a man he had grown up with and treated like a brother, someone he could lean on in hard times.
“I feel a lot of sadness for the person who took his life away,” Renato Juarez Perez said. “My cousin leaves his parents, a wife and children. My cousin will always live in our hearts.”
