After months of debate and virtual meetings, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors settled on a final map that will conclude its lengthy redistricting process.
The two maps in contention at the board’s Nov. 16 meeting were the so-called “Communities Together Map” and a slightly altered map proposed by the “Unity Coalition.” The board ultimately settled on the Communities Together Map, which the supervisors believe keeps districts largely as they were after adjusting for population growth. The board will propose an ordinance to adopt the maps at its Tuesday meeting.
Both the Unity Coalition and Communities Together maps created one majority-minority district, with the Asian population accounting for 56 percent of the population of District 5. Under the Communities Together Map, the Hispanic population makes up 43 percent in District 4.
The Unity Map originally kept the Coastside in one district but split other cities on the Peninsula, including Atherton, Burlingame, Redwood City, South San Francisco and San Carlos. The map resulted in three districts on the edge of San Francisco Bay. To make sure it was balanced, the map pulled San Bruno from its original bayside district and put it into District 3, which includes the Coastside. The board examined a modified version that instead split San Bruno, kept the coast intact, and had four bayside districts. Rita Mancera, executive director of Puente de La Costa Sur in Pescadero, voiced concerns over the county’s alteration to the original Unity Map.
“While I’m supporting this map as an individual, my support is informed by my work in the communities of Pescadero, La Honda, Loma Mar and San Gregorio. Having cities together is important but not more important than keeping communities of interest together and the Unity Map thrives at that,” Mancera said.
The Communities Together Map still split cities, but kept the Coastside whole and has four districts along San Francisco Bay. Board President David Canepa said the Unity Map could reduce the diversity of elected officials, explaining that the map could reduce the number of minority voters throughout the county while increasing the number of white voters.
“Based on the data, it shows me the Communities Together Map paves a greater path forward for people of color to join the Board of Supervisors,” Canepa said.
To complete the redistricting process, the board took feedback from the District Lines Advisory Commission. In early November, the board examined two maps recomended by the commission: the original Unity Map and the Espinoza Map. The latter, drafted by DLA Commissioner Rudy Espinoza Murray, kept most cities intact but lumped Pacifica into District 5 and out of District 3. The board did not approve the Espinoza map because it wanted the Coastside to remain whole as communities that face similar issues like sea level rise and wildfires.
The board is required to adopt a new map by Dec. 15. Deputy County Manager Justin Mates said, because of the delayed release of census data, the timeframe for the county to draft, review and adopt a new map was at least three months shorter than anticipated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.