After making its spring debut at 1305 Palmetto Ave., Unit E, in Pacifica, Coastside Quilt Studio has announced a selection of sewing classes for beginners.
“Learn to Sew” is open to beginners ages 18 and older, but 16- and 17-year-olds are invited to attend with an adult. During a single, 3.5-hour session, Dana Miller, owner of Coastside Quilt Studio, will teach participants about sewing machine parts and how to use them. After learning basics such as threading the machine and winding a bobbin, participants will sew a flanged envelope pillow cover. “Learn to Sew” costs $75 and will be offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 and Sep. 17.
Middle school and high school students are invited to sign up for the two-session class, “Learn to Sew – Teen Edition.” At the first meeting, participants will receive an orientation on the sewing machine and practice sewing on fabric scraps. The second session features a quick review of sewing machine functions along with a step-by-step tutorial for making flanged envelope pillow covers. “Learn to Sew – Teen Edition” costs $80 and will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 and Oct. 19.
Participants in both sewing classes can bring their own sewing machine or arrange in advance to borrow one from Coastside Quilt Studio. Note that any outside sewing machines should be in good working condition, as the instructor will not have time during class to solve mechanical problems.
Miller said other classes are in the works for later in the year, including “Cookie Decorating,” “Teen Crochet” and “Upcycled Denim Tote Bag.” And, of course, Coastside Quilt Studio will also be opening its doors to quilters of various skill levels.
“For my avid quilters, I am working with two pattern designers to host workshops,” said Miller.
Quilting and sewing, said Miller, offer people much more than a creative outlet.
“Sewing skills enable individuals to repair and alter their clothing, which can save money and extend the lifespan of garments,” said Miller.
“Engaging in sewing and quilting activities can have positive effects on mental well-being,” she added. “These crafts provide a sense of accomplishment, relaxation, and stress relief.”
More information about current and upcoming classes at Coastside Quilt Studio can be found online at coastsidequiltstudio.com.
