The Pacific Ocean, the largest body of water on the planet, comes with both inherent beauty and unseen danger. There is nothing quite as glorious as watching the waves being painted in the gold-red ripples of a coastal sunset, or more terrifying than the idea of being dragged out into the open water by a rip tide, which claim the lives of people regularly in San Mateo County.
Twenty-two-year-old San Francisco State University student Hamzah Alsaudi drowned near Esplanade Beach in January 2023 after having been pulled in while playing in the surf with his friends. It was the most recent of many tragic local drownings and officials warn it will not be the last. But one group of dedicated individuals has implemented a system that has already saved one man from drowning and may save many more lives to come.
In 2021, 12-year-old Arunay Pruthi and his family were visiting Cowell Ranch State Beach in Half Moon Bay when his younger brother was bowled over and dragged out into the ocean by a large wave. Arunay sprinted into the churning surf to save his brother, but ultimately lost his own life when the current pulled him out into the open water. His family watched from the beach in horror, throwing anything that might float into the water due to the beach’s lack of emergency flotation devices. His parents struggled to rip apart a beach tent into strips that might be tied together to make a rope, but it was too late.
After 15 dreadful minutes, Arunay slipped beneath the waves. His body was never recovered.
Even while grieving the loss of their son, tragedy motivated Arunay’s parents to act preemptively in hopes of saving future drowning victims. Sharmistha Chakraborty and Tarun Pruthi created the Arunay Foundation that “aims to reduce beach accidents and coastal drownings,” according to the foundation’s official website.
The Arunay Foundation, along with Eric Jones of Sea Valor, rallied together to create a new life-ring buoy system in Half Moon Bay and later Pacifica, where six life-ring buoys were installed in 2022. Jones and his organization are funding the life-ring project after his direct involvement in the search for Arunay Pruthi.
“Sea Valor is donating these (life rings) out of our pocket because, personally, I never want to see another dead kid,” he said at a Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation meeting on Feb. 22. Sea Valor is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for underprivileged youth and those with physical or emotional wounds.
The success of the life-ring buoy system could be the start of a safety revolution along the California coastline.
The life rings have 150 feet of rope and can be thrown to a person in distress or used by a rescue swimmer to more safely try to reach that person. A total of 20 life buoys are planned to be installed across Pacifica’s coastline, though there is no current timeline for completion of the project. In a Pacifica City Council meeting from March 27, Parks, Beaches and Recreation Director Bob Palacio took to the podium to update council members on the life ring program. He said a GPS system would make the ring locations known to first responders.
Since their introduction, the life rings have already saved one man who jumped from the pier on June 9 and was unable to swim himself back to shore. A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter, which took about 45 minutes to arrive, had to airlift the man out of the perilous situation.
Currently, all life rings are located on city land that notably does not include the actual surf line, which is under the jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission and requires additional permitting.
Anthony Schriver is the recreation supervisor at Parks, Beaches and Recreation and is working alongside the Arunay Foundation and Sea Valor to bring another 14 life rings to Pacifica, this time in cooperation with the Coastal Commission.
“We’re really excited about this program,” he said. “It saved one person’s life; it’s had a huge impact already.”
