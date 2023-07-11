Amid a crackdown on illegal fireworks across San Mateo County, law enforcement in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica say they responded to more fireworks-related calls this week compared to 2022.
In Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office issued two fireworks citations to two individuals on the Fourth of July, the only two citations in San Mateo County.
Fines for violations of San Mateo County’s fireworks ordinance can be up to $2,000. This year was the first time that first-time fireworks offenders could be held liable for the county’s costs to respond to violations, including “the cost of any medical treatment for any public safety personnel injured responding to the violation, and the cost of repairing any public safety equipment or property damage incurred in responding to the violation,” according to a release from the county.
Prior to the holiday, the Sheriff’s Office hosted the county’s first-ever anonymous fireworks buy back event on June 25 in the North Fair Oaks Library parking lot. Donors were paid up to $75 for fireworks. Rates were determined by weight. Nearly 400 pounds worth of fireworks were collected, some of which were illegal and potentially deadly, like military-grade smoke grenades, aerial rockets and mortar-style fireworks, according to a release from the department.
“For us to collect 400 pounds based on our size is a tremendous turnout,” Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Javier Acosta said.
Meanwhile, the Pacifica Police Department had its hands full on the Fourth of July, responding to more calls for service with a smaller staff. Police issued 20 citations for using or possessing fireworks, one fewer than last year, said Capt. Bill Glasgow. Compared to last year, police saw a 9 percent increase in firework-related calls during peak hours from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. However, all calls for service on the Fourth of July jumped 54 percent from last year.
“There were definitely more calls (outside of) just fireworks,” Glasgow said. The Pacifica Police are budgeted for 33 positions, but the department has four vacancies and two officers out, meaning the police were efficient without six officers on the federal holiday. To help offset the short-handed staff, Pacifica contracted seven officers from Daly City, South San Francisco, Burlingame and Colma police departments to help patrol the streets.
“We used to be able to staff this even with just the Pacifica Police Department,” Glasgow said. “But through the years our staffing levels have diminished so we utilize outside assistance.”
Citations varied across large Bay Area cities. Oakland Police issued no illegal fireworks citations for a second consecutive year, according to reports. The San Jose Police Department gave 11 citations regarding fireworks use. San Jose firefighters responded to 39 fireworks-related calls from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, according to the Bay Area News Group. Twenty-five of those calls were for fires, with two others requiring emergency medical services, according to the Bay Area News Group.
