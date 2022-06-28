After more than a year of soaring prices and hyper-competition, the Coastside’s housing market is showing signs of cooling. That is in step with markets across the state and country. 

Housing markets started to boom in August 2020. Millennials reached home-buying age and remote work enabled mobility to places outside of cities, including the Coastside. Low interest rates encouraged home buying, too. The supply of homes did not meet the burgeoning demand, driving up prices. By June of 2021, the median home in the United States sold for $363,000, a record-high according to J.P. Morgan, but a pittance by coastal California standards.

In May 2022, California’s market began to show signs of cooling. The month saw the lowest level of sales since June 2020, according to the California Association of Realtors. However, the state’s median home price increased to a record-breaking high of $898,980, nearly 10 percent higher than last May. 

In San Mateo County, the median price of the 467 single family homes sold in May 2022 was $2.08 million, 7.5 percent lower than last month, according to San Mateo County Association of Realtors. Compass Real Estate’s monthly report showed 84 percent of county sales closing over list price with an average overbid of 11 percent.

In Half Moon Bay that month, 18 homes sold with a median price of $1.65 million. In Pacifica, 26 sold with a median price of $1.5 million. Homes in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica last an average of 12 and 15 days on the market, respectively, according to SAMCAR. 

But price reductions are increasing, local Realtors report. Kirsten Hagen, Realtor with Compass, says inventory is increasing to a level not seen in months and competition is dwindling. Homes are still typically selling in less than two weeks on the market, but with fewer bidders. In the past week, 11 new homes were listed from Pescadero to Montara, Hagen reported, much higher than in recent months. Redfin Real Estate’s analysis showed Half Moon Bay home prices down 14.8 percent from last May, though the average home sold 9 percent above list price. 

Pacifica, on the other hand, is showing fewer signs of cooling off. Home prices are up 9.9 percent compared to last May and lasting an average of nine days on the market, according to Redfin. The average Pacifica home sold 15 percent above list price in May. 

Inventory is nowhere near as high as it has been in previous years, Hagen noted. “After two years of scorching demand, it may be difficult to remember what a more normal market feels like,” San Mateo County’s Compass office wrote in an early June newsletter. 

David Oliphant, founder of Ocean Blue Real Estate and Realtor in Half Moon Bay, Santa Barbara and Fresno, predicts that the recent changes are signs that the market is returning to “normal.” 

“I would still encourage buyers to get in the market because none of us know if interest rates are going to continue to go up, or stabilize, or come back down, and I certainly don’t think prices are going down anytime soon,” said Oliphant. 

He does recommend that sellers wait, if possible. Come fall, consumer confidence may pick up. Historically, fall and spring are local real estate’s hot seasons, says Oliphant. 

“My advice would be to look to the long term and to what’s most important for you,” said Hagen. “The most important thing is your family and your goals.” 

