Coastside Hope’s mission is to provide necessities to enhance the quality of life for all our neighbors. Our guiding principle is “Necessities for today, opportunities for tomorrow.”
Coastside Hope is the designated San Mateo County core agency for the Midcoast area and includes Half Moon Bay, El Granada, Moss Beach, and Montara. Our ongoing services are designed to prevent homelessness by meeting basic life needs for food, clothing, shelter and fundamental utilities such as electricity.
Every year we help over 3,500 unique individuals — more than 14 percent of everyone living in our service area. Coastside Hope’s clients include seniors on fixed incomes who are a major demographic group on the Midcoast. Our goal when assisting seniors is to reduce the level and severity of poverty and to create future opportunities for the seniors living in our community.
Coastside Hope’s programs aim to achieve three long-term outcomes: increase economic security, increase food security, and increase housing security. We use a multidimensional approach because one type of program is not sufficient to reduce the level of poverty and because of the strong association between economic insecurity, housing insecurity and food insecurity.
Our senior clients are offered an array of help through our various programs. They include:
▸ Brown bag: Coastside Hope partners with Second Harvest food bank on the second and fourth Monday of every month to provide groceries to over 130 seniors in our community.
▸ Office pantry: Coastside Hope’s Emergency and Supplemental Food Pantry is available five days a week at our El Granada office, during regular office hours. All food is given free to clients. No payment is ever required. Pantry food comes from community donations, local food drives, and Second Harvest Food Bank. We also purchase food when necessary to ensure a sufficient supply of high-value foods.
▸ Food: This includes fresh produce, shelf-stable goods, and refrigerated or frozen proteins. New clients may visit the pantry immediately on their first visit. Registered clients may visit the pantry once a week on an ongoing basis.
▸ Free tax preparation program: Each year, at income tax time, eligible clients can have their federal and state income tax returns completed as part of the Free Tax Preparation program. The program works in conjunction with the Internal Revenue Service and the United Way of the Bay Area.
▸ Adopt a Family: Each Christmas, this program provides gifts of new clothes and other items to approximately 100 seniors living on fixed incomes, along with the holiday joy provided by our program sponsor and volunteers.
▸ Case management: As the primary community assistance agency for the San Mateo County Midcoast region, Coastside Hope helps with emergency needs including food, rental and utility assistance, referrals for health care, help with complex forms, and advocacy.
We are open five days a week: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. We are closed for lunch daily from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more about our program, please visit our website coastsidehope.org or call our office at (650) 726-9071.
