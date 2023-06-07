Roya Malaekeh, an El Granada mother of three, never lets her thoughts stray too far into the future. After her daughter Shadi Bozorginia, who will turn 7 this month, was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition Schaaf-Yang syndrome, Malaekeh has learned to take the days and hours as they come.
“I try to just look at maybe the next week,” said Malaekeh. “If I were to go to the next year or beyond, there’s so much more to do that I haven’t done yet and it’s really hard to think about.”
On a recent weekday afternoon, Shadi’s school bus from Avalon Academy, a special education school in Burlingame, pulled up outside the house. Nine-year-old brother Koosha Bozorginia rolled Shadi inside while Malaekeh supervised 3-year-old Darian Bozorginia, who was gleefully spilling dozens of tiny foam pellets onto the dining room floor. Shadi’s thick black hair is pulled up in spiky ponytails and the backpack hanging on her wheelchair is sprinkled with pastel butterflies. Resting her chin in her right hand, Shadi seems somewhat tired but serene.
“Shadi is a sweet little girl,” said Christian Schaaf, medical director and department chair at the Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Heidelberg in Germany. “Quite the fighter, working hard to overcome her challenges and limitations.”
Schaaf, who has met Shadi and her family in person, became a namesake of the Schaaf-Yang syndrome, or SYS, a few years ago after identifying it as a discrete medical condition with varying levels of severity. SYS is a complex disorder affecting cognition and behavior along with several bodily systems. Currently, Shadi is one of only 300 people around the world who have been diagnosed with the syndrome. She is nonverbal, nonmobile, visually impaired and feeding tube-dependent. She also has growth hormone deficiencies, scoliosis and a sensory processing disorder.
Schaaf said he and other researchers hope to offer first-generation medications within the next three to four years. Their long-term goal, of course, is to find a cure.
“We also want to learn from their families what they consider the most significant struggles and which directions of research they consider the most important,” he said.
Malaekeh said she found it helpful to focus on one therapy at a time. Feeding therapy, for example, can wait because Shadi’s school recently indicated she is ready to start using a walker.
Schaaf, who said SYS families have taught him everything he knows about the syndrome, seconded Malaekeh’s step-by-step approach. “It makes sense to me to take one challenge at a time,” he said.
“I am very impressed by Roya,” he added. “She works so hard to help Shadi develop to the very best of her potential, and she is heavily engaged in the (Foundation for Prader-Willi Research) and the SYS community. Especially among the SYS mothers, she is quite the ‘networking hub.’ So kind, so positive — liked by everyone.”
Malaekeh is in regular communication with SYS families and other “rare families” who have children with uncommon conditions. Parents share practical information about resources for people with disabilities and, in a pinch, they even ship medical supplies like syringes to each other. Malaekeh has helped create informational brochures for SYS parents and is involved in setting up a new website dedicated to the SYS community.
At home with her kids, Malaekeh moves through a steady stream of doctor appointments and insurance company imbroglios while trying to cope with moments of disappointment and isolation.
“My husband and I lose a lot of friends and miss out on a lot of family outings and work opportunities because we can’t just pick up and go,” said Malaekeh. “It’s a lot of planning, and it’s just not feasible for us.”
Neighbors have been a bright spot. During the pandemic, a crew of kids formed on the block, and it became a tradition to celebrate birthdays outside with a piñata. Malaekeh’s neighbor Tara Keith said that her 7-year-old daughter made a special request when it was her turn for a party.
“She really wanted to make sure that Shadi could participate and so she wanted to get two piñatas — one for everyone to hit and then one with a pull string,” said Keith. “She knew that, with support, Shadi could pull the string, and she wanted to make sure that Shadi was included.
“It was a really sweet moment,” added Keith. “I think it definitely helped Roya to have Shadi be a part of this little friend group. Although Shadi can’t verbally communicate, she communicates in many other ways and she gets so excited to be part of the things that kids are doing in the neighborhood.”
Celebrating small victories every day is a must. Standing in her kitchen, Malaekeh pulled a flower-shaped bubble machine out of a drawer, showing how she had modified the switch to connect to an oversized button so that Shadi, a big fan of bubbles, could operate the toy by herself. Later, after taking Shadi’s socks off — “She gave me the stink eye once when I forgot,” said Malaekeh — mom bent down and gave her daughter a kiss. Shadi reached up afterward and stroked her mom’s face.
“Thank you for acknowledging me,” said Malaekeh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.