Shadi

Shadi watches one of her favorite shows on TV as parents Maz Bozorginia and Roya Malaekeh clean up and discuss the day.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

Roya Malaekeh, an El Granada mother of three, never lets her thoughts stray too far into the future. After her daughter Shadi Bozorginia, who will turn 7 this month, was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition Schaaf-Yang syndrome, Malaekeh has learned to take the days and hours as they come.

Tags

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Have those lumps and bumps checked out by your veterinarian

Have those lumps and bumps checked out by your veterinarian

  • 0

It can be very disconcerting to feel a new lump or mass on your pet. A common reason to visit a veterinarian is to determine if a new mass is something to worry about. Dogs and cats generally get masses either on their skin (epidermal/dermal), or under the skin (subcutaneous).

Pacifica family popularizes Singaporean cuisine

Pacifica family popularizes Singaporean cuisine

  • By April Seager
  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifican Elly Suraya Greenfield stood basting a row of sizzling satay skewers with canola oil on Sunday morning, as visitors to the Alameda Antiques Faire in Alameda started lining up outside her family’s food truck “Satay by the Bay.”

Pacifica School District honors outstanding volunteers

Pacifica School District honors outstanding volunteers

  • Special to the Tribune
  • 0

These are the Elna Flynn award winners from Pacifica School District. Each of these women volunteered countless hours before earning an award named after a grandmother who volunteered at Portola School, formerly part of the Pacifica School District, now part of San Bruno Park School District…

Hinshaw to be inducted into sports hall

Hinshaw to be inducted into sports hall

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Former Tribune sports editor Horace Hinshaw is among a half-dozen local sports legends who together comprise the 2023 class of the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame.

Supervisors approve final version of sanctuary ordinance

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

After two contentious meetings, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance on second reading that prohibits county departments from using any resources or personnel to assist or cooperate with requests from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcemen…

Recommended for you