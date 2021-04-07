CoastPride, a Half Moon Bay-based organization dedicated to providing services and programs designed to advance the local LGBTQ+ community, has a new home. The nonprofit has established a community center on Main Street in Half Moon Bay.
The two-story structure at 711 Main St. is being redesigned to suit CoastPride purposes, said board member David Oliphant in a Monday press release. It will provide support services for teens and caregivers, become a meeting space for diverse groups of young people and adults, and it will serve as a visible symbol of LGBTQ+ pride on the coast, he said.
“Establishing such a center is historic and manifests the community’s commitment to embrace the diversity of everyone on the coast, especially our young people,” said organization President Jeanne Vargas in the release.
The building will be open for programs this spring, according to the release.
For more information on the organization and its services, visit coastpride.org.
— from staff reports
