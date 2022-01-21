Federal authorities have charged a Pescadero man in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, according to published reports.

Kenneth Armstrong III, a 52-year-old Pescadero man with a business in Half Moon Bay, has been charged with four federal offenses, including trespassing, disorderly conduct and picketing in a capitol, according to the Bay Area News Group. The newspapers cited court records.

Armstrong is the fifth Bay Area resident to be charged in connection with the violence and incursion, according to reports.

The report says Armstrong was arrested on Thursday and released on a $10,000 bond.

This story is developing. Please check back at hmbreview.com for more as details become available.

