Members of the California Coastal Commission meet

Members of the California Coastal Commission meet at the Oceano Hotel and Spa last week. Short-term rentals in Half Moon Bay were on the agenda.

 Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

Last week the California Coastal Commission approved Half Moon Bay’s proposed changes to its Local Coastal Program meant to control short-term rentals and update home occupation standards. Commissioners voted against their own staff’s recommendations that would have limited unhosted STRs in the city to 120 nights per year, a number that was reached as a compromise with Half Moon Bay staff. 

The crux of the issue involved determining how long a home in Half Moon Bay can be available to rent. Commissioners ultimately voted 7-1 to limit unhosted rental units, meaning when the primary resident is not present during an occupant’s stay, to operate only 60 nights per year. That was in line with the city’s original request. The amended policy does not impact hosted STRs, which have no nightly limitations. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

