Last week the California Coastal Commission approved Half Moon Bay’s proposed changes to its Local Coastal Program meant to control short-term rentals and update home occupation standards. Commissioners voted against their own staff’s recommendations that would have limited unhosted STRs in the city to 120 nights per year, a number that was reached as a compromise with Half Moon Bay staff.
The crux of the issue involved determining how long a home in Half Moon Bay can be available to rent. Commissioners ultimately voted 7-1 to limit unhosted rental units, meaning when the primary resident is not present during an occupant’s stay, to operate only 60 nights per year. That was in line with the city’s original request. The amended policy does not impact hosted STRs, which have no nightly limitations.
Months ago, Coastal Commission staff thought the unhosted limit should be much higher — 180 nights per year. The proposal was set to be discussed by the commission last year, but it was continued in October 2022. Half Moon Bay and Coastal Commission staff reached a compromise to cap the unhosted rental limit to 120 nights per year.
The city has an estimated 46 properties licensed for STRs in Half Moon Bay, about 1 percent of the current housing stock. Half Moon Bay’s rental market is very small compared to other cities in the state. Nine of those current properties on the list are functioning primarily as STRs. The city will also allow those nine current STRs that do not qualify for the new primary residency requirement to continue operations if they are in “good standing” with the city. The city also intends to implement registration and performance standards, as well as a “good neighbor” provision to avoid noise, traffic and other impacts.
The commission was somewhat divided on this issue. Chair Donne Brownsey was the sole commissioner who did not approve of the 60-night limit, feeling that it was too restrictive for renters. Others felt that increasing the nightly limit would hurt housing options in a town that already has a shortage, particularly for its vulnerable and minority populations.
“We’re in an enormous housing crisis,” Commissioner Linda Escalante said. “I don’t think we’re in an STR crisis.”
The policy allows short-term rentals in single-family homes and residential condos in nearly all zoning districts, including Planned Unit Developments. However, the policy prohibits STRs in accessory dwelling units, some types of designated affordable housing, including multifamily, mobile homes and farmworker housing.
Some STRs can operate in affordable housing units if they’re already grandfathered in under Half Moon Bay’s certified ADU regulations, which were certified by the Coastal Commission in February 2022.
Some people, both from Half Moon Bay and elsewhere in the state, urged the Coastal Commission to adopt the city’s more stringent primary resident requirement, capping the unhosted rental limit at 60 nights per year. Advocates said this would ensure more homes are lived in for the remainder of the year and prevent neighborhoods from feeling like a mix of hotels.
“I believe increasing the number would exacerbate the housing situation that this community is experiencing,” Commissioner Paloma Aguirre said. “One house means a lot to a lot of people.”
Half Moon Bay’s goal with this amendment was to ensure that homes are being used most of the year. In limiting short-term rentals to two months, the Coastal Commission appeared to assume that the primary residents or homeowner would be on the property for the remaining 10 months. However, Half Moon Bay Community Development Director Jill Ekas noted that rental operators could still qualify as primary residents and be out of the house for half a year, possibly through renting housing to long-term tenants.
The amendment will return to the Half Moon Bay City Council, where it will have to be readopted with modifications as an ordinance.
