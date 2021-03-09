A Pacifica business designed with space to instruct youth and others about skateboarding, surfing and other fitness classes comes before the California Coastal Commission on Friday.
Shawn Rhodes, the owner of the property, said his small space at the NorCal Surf Shop in Pedro Point Shopping Center limits his ability to branch out to offer more activities for youth and to hold classes. The city Planning Commission enthusiastically approved his plan to build three buildings on San Pedro Avenue about five years ago.
One building will have surf art displays, a retail space, and classes for Pilates and yoga. A skate park would be built in the second building, partially below ground level, surrounded by a cyclone fence. A parents waiting room would overlook the skating area where parents can get some work done while they wait. Rhodes planned hours of operation in the skate park to accommodate all different skill levels. The development includes a space to store and to shape surfboards. He wants to hold surfboard shaping classes, as well.
The site would have a 24-car parking area and three handicapped spaces, adding to the neighborhood parking.
The third building would have two apartments with retail space below. The residential building is not part of the Coastal Commission hearing. Jurisdiction for that building remains with the city. Coastal Commission staff recommended denial of the plans for the two other buildings. Rhodes and his attorney plan to present arguments countering each point of denial at the March 12 hearing.
“The city approved all three with flying colors,” Rhodes said. “All I want to do is do more for the beach itself, so I can put the revenue back in this area. This is where I grew up. I’m going to make things better.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been bad for kids,” Rhodes said. “We are going to set some kids going in the right direction. The future is going to be great.”
He said the buildings would be built to “green” building standards.
Coastal Commission staff said there are sensitive species habitats on the property and a wetlands, but Rhodes disagrees. He said he felt frustrated his research and different conclusions about the project’s impacts to the environment were left out of the Coastal Commission staff report. He agreed to take down a rickety skate ramp on the property, as noted in the staff report.
“This has been a dumpsite for 40 years,” he said. “They are not protecting the environment by denying the project. I’ve done studies over 10 years. This is not a wetlands. Three biologists working on the project said this site is a ‘population sink’ for red-legged frogs. They won’t breed there. The frogs live at San Pedro Creek.
“It’s a man-made swale with a sewer main,” he said. “There’s no history of it being a wetlands. I am not trying to destroy wetlands.”
He invested $16,000 to clean it up and he said it’s taken up 12 years of his life.
“I used to play here as a kid. I would never do anything but good for that culvert,” he said. ”Now there is a homeless person living there. People dump their garbage there. I’m tired of picking up garbage.”
Rhodes is a well-known and respected big-wave surfer who has competed many times in the Mavericks surf contest and operated the Nor Cal Surf Shop for years. He put on numerous local surf contests and wants to do more with the expanded business he is creating to generate more revenue for the city.
“Capitalism and environmentalism should live together. We shouldn’t be against each other. I have six families dependent on my surf shop,” he said.
Coastal Commission staff in its report about 505 San Pedro Ave. recommended denying the project due to “habitat inconsistencies” for the California red-legged frog. Staff gave the project site a wetlands delineation due to a nearby watercourse and the potential for sensitive coastal resources to be on or near the project.
Staff noted the property was long and narrow and contained an abandoned railroad berm. The property is zoned visitor-serving commercial. The two buildings and parking lot would have a paved path Rhodes hoped to build, fronted by a retaining wall on the western property line. The city granted the project a parking exception, requiring fewer than the usual parking spaces, but Coastal Commission staff disagreed due to neighborhood tightness.
“The property has inconsistencies about sensitive resources, coastal hazards, visual resources and public access,” the staff report states. “The property was subject to a watercourse. Commission staff expressed concerns four times to the city about the impact of development on sensitive areas.”
The report states Coastal Commission staff didn’t designate the property a “wetlands” until later in the application process.
“That was determined in 2019. He will be allowed some economic benefit. He can build a two-story mixed- use building. This denial is not a general determination for no development on the site. Commission staff finds significant impacts to coastal resources. Are there alternatives? Do a smaller scale project for permitting,” the staff report reads.
Rhodes responded by saying, “I’m just building out my future for employees, my family and the community.”
