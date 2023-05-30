Equity among surf camps operating at Linda Mar Beach.

The California Coastal Commission has approved a plan to create greater equity among surf camps operating at Linda Mar Beach.

Tribune file photo

At its May meeting the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement with the city of Pacifica that revises permitting procedures for surf camps and schools at Linda Mar Beach. The new policies make it easier for nonprofit surf schools to gain access to the coast with the goal of increasing opportunities for underserved populations that historically have not been able to utilize the shore.

The process for adopting new rules for surf schools and camps at the popular beach began in June of 2020 when numerous speakers at a City Council meeting raised concerns about inequities in the permitting process that had been in place since 2005 with only minor modifications over the years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Saturday event celebrates May, moms and mermaids

Saturday event celebrates May, moms and mermaids

  • By April Seager
  • 0

More than a dozen local makers will be gathering in the garden at The Royal Bee Yarn Co. in Pacifica on Saturday for the first annual “MerMay” event, which is part of a neighborhood-wide Mother’s Day Shop and Stroll hosted by “Historic Downtown Pacifica” merchants.

Dream Machines revs crowd in return to coast

Dream Machines revs crowd in return to coast

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Sunday was Kevin Shane’s first Pacific Coast Dream Machines without his father. For 16 years, Kevin and his dad, Frank Shane, had traveled to every Dream Machines together. But Frank Shane died last year, and so on Sunday his son brought the green 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle they bought 14 years…

‘Women Moving Millions’ come together on coast
featured

‘Women Moving Millions’ come together on coast

  • Marie C. Baca, special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Next week, an international group of women philanthropists representing millions of dollars in donations and pledges will convene on the Coastside to discuss how to best use their resources to empower women and girls. 

Mavericks Awards highlights surfing community of coast

Mavericks Awards highlights surfing community of coast

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

Though it’s technically a competition, the results aren’t close. For the second straight year, San Francisco’s Bianca Valenti swept the podium for the women’s division at the Mavericks Awards, further cementing her status as the most accomplished woman to regularly surf the famous wave. 

Cellphone feature causes false alarm, police response

Cellphone feature causes false alarm, police response

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

Updated: 12:28 p.m. A high-tech cellphone feature resulted in a frightening 9-1-1 call from Pacific Bay Christian School in Pacifica on Wednesday as Pacifica Police initially worried they were responding to a potential school shooting. The call was a false alarm and no one was injured as a r…

Police have trouble recruiting, retaining officers
featured

Police have trouble recruiting, retaining officers

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

When Capt. Bill Glasgo started his career with the Pacifica Police Department 25 years ago, the department had 44 sworn officers on staff. This year it has 33 — and five of those positions are vacant. Three have been unfilled for nearly a year. 

Recommended for you