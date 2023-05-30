At its May meeting the California Coastal Commission approved an agreement with the city of Pacifica that revises permitting procedures for surf camps and schools at Linda Mar Beach. The new policies make it easier for nonprofit surf schools to gain access to the coast with the goal of increasing opportunities for underserved populations that historically have not been able to utilize the shore.
The process for adopting new rules for surf schools and camps at the popular beach began in June of 2020 when numerous speakers at a City Council meeting raised concerns about inequities in the permitting process that had been in place since 2005 with only minor modifications over the years.
The existing rules focused on limiting the number of camps and participants on the beach in the interest of safety and crowd management. As a consequence of the rules, groups that serve disadvantaged populations tended to be left without permits.
In December 2020 the Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission for the city created a task force to study the problem and make recommendations for policy changes. The task force convened public meetings and proposed a set of revisions.
Pacifica manages the beach according to an operating agreement with California State Parks. When presented with the proposed change in policy, Coastal Commission staff determined that the city requires a Coastal Development Permit in order to allow surf schools to operate on the beach.
While supporting the intent of the changes recommended by the task force, the Coastal Commission determined that the revisions did not effectively solve the problem. A report by commission staff found that the number of nonprofits receiving permits could still be limited. Coastal Commission Chair Donne Brownsey likened the permitting guidelines to “separate but not equal” policies of the past.
The revised conditions approved by the commission increase the total number of permits available, establish a transparent scheduling calendar for surf schools and require the city to offer reduced-fee permits at a cost of $200 for nonprofit organizations. With the changes, Pacifica becomes the first city in the state to adjust surf school policies to diversify participation.
Speakers at the commission meeting, including Adriana Dominique Guerrero-Nardone, executive director of Brown Girls Surf, and Kimberly Williams from the San Mateo County chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, all expressed full support for the proposed revisions to policy. The commission voted unanimously to approve the motion.
Cindy Abbott, chair of the city’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission who also served on the task force, wrote to the Tribune that she supports the revised program and the equity it creates in the permit processing. She added that she appreciates that there will be an annual review to evaluate the impact of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.