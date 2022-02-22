Coastside Hope in El Granada is partnering with La Costa Adult School and the Cabrillo Unified School District to expand its free citizenship class.
“Having this class available is about removing barriers to reaching citizenship,” said Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope in an email. “We want every member in our community to have the necessary tools and support they need to succeed in their pathway to citizenship.”
Since 2007, Coastside Hope has hosted the citizenship class in both English and Spanish as part of its immigration program. The nonprofit has been providing immigration services to the community for more than 30 years.
“We’re advocating for others to be able to vote in the future, and to be good citizens and understand a little bit of the history of the United States,” said Liz Camarena West, the class instructor. “I think it’s very important that we can offer these services, because the immigration process is so long, to first get the residence and then be able to qualify for this test.
“We have a lot of students who are farmworkers and really hardworking people from the community, but who didn’t have the opportunity to go to school,” she said. “I think it’s really important to teach them in a way that they can understand the content and that they can connect.”
Guerrero said they believe there are more than 500 eligible permanent residents on the coast who could apply to become citizens.
The weekly class now takes place in a portable classroom made possible by the La Costa Adult School and the school district, which gives the class more space. The citizenship class takes place in Spanish at 6 p.m. and in English at 7 p.m. every Wednesday.
“With a bigger classroom,the hope is that it will increase the amount of students the program can serve,” said Matt Linton, director of La Costa Adult School. “We’re really just trying to have a nice marriage of the three agencies, where we can work together and build a collaboration for the citizenship class on the Coastside.”
Coastside Hope also offers scholarships and there are fee waivers available based on income. Anyone interested in the class or seeking more information about Coastside Hope’s immigration services can visit coastsidehope.org or call at (650) 726-9071.
“Our instructor Liz (Camarena West) takes a very caring approach to ensure the students feel comfortable with every step of their journey to citizenship,” said Guerrero.
West has been volunteering with Coastside Hope since 2007, when she moved here from Guadalajara, Mexico. A few years later she was asked to teach the citizenship class. She says that first she tries to connect with the students, and then teach. She aims to find something that is familiar to them and then build on that.
“I am an immigrant myself, and when I came here I was experiencing the acculturation process that all immigrants experience, missing my language, missing my country,” she said. “I found that it was a nice
connection for me to do something for my community, but also to connect with other immigrants like myself.”
