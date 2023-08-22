PAC bobko pic july 4 2a.jpg

Karol “Bo” Bobko was a hero in Half Moon Bay, where he served as the grand marshal of the 2011 Fourth of July parade.

Tribune file photo

Retired NASA astronaut Karol “Bo” Bobko, the Half Moon Bay resident who piloted one space shuttle mission and commanded two more, died Thursday, Aug. 17. He was the only astronaut to have flown on the maiden flights of two space shuttles.

Bobko, also a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, served as the lead astronaut in the test and checkout group at Kennedy Space Center for the first shuttle mission. He logged a total of 386 hours in space. He was the pilot on a 1983 mission, the maiden flight of the Space Shuttle Challenger, and the mission commander on two shuttle missions in 1985. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Congresswoman touts broadband internet plans for coast

Congresswoman touts broadband internet plans for coast

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A phalanx of federal, state and local officials gathered at the Cabrillo Unified School District headquarters on Monday to join U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo in announcing the allocation of $1.86 billion from the Biden Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative. 

New state budget includes resources for Coastside

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

State Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Marc Berman who represent the San Mateo County coast both recently released statements celebrating funding for local projects contained in the $311 billion 2023-24 state budget the governor approved late last month.

New bills relax wildlife protections

New bills relax wildlife protections

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

At the end of June Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law a package of bills aimed to speed up lawsuits dealing with solar farms, reservoirs and other infrastructure, and relax protection of about three dozen wildlife species. 

Recommended for you