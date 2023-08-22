Retired NASA astronaut Karol “Bo” Bobko, the Half Moon Bay resident who piloted one space shuttle mission and commanded two more, died Thursday, Aug. 17. He was the only astronaut to have flown on the maiden flights of two space shuttles.
Bobko, also a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, served as the lead astronaut in the test and checkout group at Kennedy Space Center for the first shuttle mission. He logged a total of 386 hours in space. He was the pilot on a 1983 mission, the maiden flight of the Space Shuttle Challenger, and the mission commander on two shuttle missions in 1985.
Born in New York City on Dec. 23, 1937, he was a member of the first graduating class of the U.S. Air Force Academy and the first graduate to become an astronaut. He completed his flight training and received his wings in 1960. After logging more than 6,600 hours flight time in fighter jets and other aircraft, he was assigned as an astronaut to the Air Force’s Manned Orbiting Laboratory space station program in 1966. After the cancellation of that program, he became a NASA astronaut in 1969.
Bobko was awarded 11 Air Force and NASA medals — three NASA Space Flight Medals, two NASA Exceptional Service Medals and six JSC Group Achievement Awards. His military honors are too numerous to mention.
In 2005, he joined Science Applications International Corp. and became program manager of the Center Simulation Labs contract at NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley. He and his wife, Dianne, moved to Half Moon Bay in 2008.
"My husband, Bo, was an amazing man who accomplished so much,” Dianne Bobko said in an email. “We met 67 years ago when I was a senior in high school and he was in his second year at the Air Force Academy. We had a beautiful life together with so many adventures I could never have dreamed of growing up. He was a wonderful father to our daughter, Michelle and son, Paul.
“He was passionate about his role in our nation’s space program to the very end of his life,” she said. “We have loved living in Half Moon Bay and treasure all the friends we made here.”
Bobko is survived by his wife, Dianne, a daughter, Michelle, and a son, Paul.
