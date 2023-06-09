Chopper

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter hovers off Pacifica Pier after rescued a man who jumped off the structure late Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy North County Fire Authority 

A man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard on Friday evening after he jumped off Pacifica Pier, authorities said. 

Firefighters from the North County Fire Authority said that by the time an engine arrived on the pier before 5 p.m., a flotation ring had already been dropped down to him. Firefighters dropped a lifejacket to him, but the man was eventually picked up by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer and hoisted out of the water by a helicopter. The man was dropped off back on the pier and later transported to a hospital, according to the North County Fire Authority. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

More Stories

Have those lumps and bumps checked out by your veterinarian

Have those lumps and bumps checked out by your veterinarian

  • 0

It can be very disconcerting to feel a new lump or mass on your pet. A common reason to visit a veterinarian is to determine if a new mass is something to worry about. Dogs and cats generally get masses either on their skin (epidermal/dermal), or under the skin (subcutaneous).

Pacifica family popularizes Singaporean cuisine

Pacifica family popularizes Singaporean cuisine

  • By April Seager
  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifican Elly Suraya Greenfield stood basting a row of sizzling satay skewers with canola oil on Sunday morning, as visitors to the Alameda Antiques Faire in Alameda started lining up outside her family’s food truck “Satay by the Bay.”

Pacifica School District honors outstanding volunteers

Pacifica School District honors outstanding volunteers

  • Special to the Tribune
  • 0

These are the Elna Flynn award winners from Pacifica School District. Each of these women volunteered countless hours before earning an award named after a grandmother who volunteered at Portola School, formerly part of the Pacifica School District, now part of San Bruno Park School District…

Hinshaw to be inducted into sports hall

Hinshaw to be inducted into sports hall

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Former Tribune sports editor Horace Hinshaw is among a half-dozen local sports legends who together comprise the 2023 class of the Peninsula Sports Hall of Fame.

