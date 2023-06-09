A man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard on Friday evening after he jumped off Pacifica Pier, authorities said.
Firefighters from the North County Fire Authority said that by the time an engine arrived on the pier before 5 p.m., a flotation ring had already been dropped down to him. Firefighters dropped a lifejacket to him, but the man was eventually picked up by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer and hoisted out of the water by a helicopter. The man was dropped off back on the pier and later transported to a hospital, according to the North County Fire Authority.
