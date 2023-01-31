U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Joseph Messina kept steady hands on the joystick of the helicopter as he circled over Pescadero in two wide laps. Next to him co-pilot Lt. Joel Norton called out readings on the sprawling dashboard and communicated with radio chatter. Behind them, flight mechanic Isaac Gutierrez opened the side door of the 38-foot-long MH-65E, letting in brisk air at 1,000 feet while he surveyed San Mateo County’s sprawling coast and farmland.
After weeks of steady rain, the skies finally cleared on Jan. 19 for a bluebird flight. The Coast Guard crew was kind enough to bring along two wide-eyed reporters for a peek behind the federal curtain and an understanding of what it takes to fly the most recognizable aircraft on the Peninsula.
On an average day, the Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco can run six flights split between morning, afternoon and evening shifts, Norton said. About half of these are routine training missions. A four-person “duty crew” is staffed every 24 hours for active cases or emergencies.
Messina said the Coast Guard responds to all types of maritime emergencies along California’s coast, from sinking boats to people swept off the sand to surfers in distress. With the unincorporated areas of San Mateo County so isolated, with limited cellphone coverage and vehicle access, incidents bring an alphabet soup of first responders.
From the time a call comes in, the Coast Guard can have a chopper circling above Half Moon Bay within a half hour. To get to Mavericks, for example, wheels could be off the ground in 20 minutes and on the scene within six to 10 minutes after taking off, depending on conditions, fuel and weight.
While Coast Guard personnel can fly in just about the worst weather conceivable, even they weren’t immune to January’s storms. The series of atmospheric rivers canceled 70 percent of their training exercises for five days, Norton said. This allowed search and rescue teams to stay fresh and staff a backup team, essentially doubling an emergency response capability.
And crews were still busy. On Jan. 12, a helicopter team pulled a surfer in distress from the ocean at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica. Gutierrez, a hoist operator, went to San Luis Obispo County to rescue two firefighters and an 80-year-old woman after her house was threatened by rising rivers.
Lt. Commander John “J.J.” Briggs, an El Granada resident, wasn’t on the flight with photographer Anna Hoch-Kenney and myself on this January day. But he saw plenty of action from the storm inside California’s Emergency Operations Center in Sacramento over the last few weeks. Part of his job was to move Coast Guard helicopters from Oregon and Northern California into Central California to be in position in case they were needed.
“I learned a lot from that,” Briggs said. “I’m used to hurricanes where you see it coming. It blasts hard for three days, then it's gone. This was a sustained effort.”
The San Francisco station keeps seven helicopters in its rotation. Five are usually at the base and two rotate with a station at Point Mugu in Ventura County. They can cruise up to 10,000 feet elevation, fly around 300 miles in a single trip and push over 130 miles per hour depending on weight and fuel load.
The aircraft are an interesting combination of new and aging technology. The frames and bodies were built in the 1980s, and the Coast Guard’s own maintenance staff is charged with keeping them intact and the salty air at bay. With the helicopter’s vast array of electrical and mechanical equipment, this is no small feat and requires expertise in all areas to keep the choppers flying thousands of miles past average shelf life.
“These things wouldn’t be flying if it weren't for the dedicated men and women like Isaac,” Messina said. “If you were to compare them to a regular civilian vehicle, they’d probably be retired. But our maintenance staff does such a good job.”
Service like this isn’t cheap. The Coast Guard’s requested budget for 2023 is $13.8 billion, a 5 percent increase from 2022. Part of the increase is for investment into new icebreaking ships in the Arctic Ocean. More than $9.6 billion is for ongoing operations.
The Coast Guard’s entire helicopter fleet has undergone a significant technological shift. In just the last three years, the orange choppers have been upgraded with new aircraft communications, navigation, display and electrical systems, commonly called avionics. This helps crews fly in worse weather and gives them an autopilot option. There is new equipment, but flying feels exactly the same, Briggs said. The San Francisco station started its transition in April 2022 and retrofitted its units before the end of the year. This required a juggling act — sending people to Alabama for training while still staying ready for emergencies.
Weather permitting, the San Francisco staff practices cliff rescues nearly every week in Pacifica. But in addition to all the maritime search and rescue operations, the Coast Guard also goes inland for urban and mountain rescues. That’s largely because personnel are trained to go out in worse weather than crews with most agencies. With night, fog and rain, it’s not unheard of for pilots to fly in visibility of less than 100 feet.
“There’s not a heck of a lot we’ll say no to,” Messina said.
Briggs, who moved to the San Francisco station in 2019, is well-versed with inland rescue and has more stories than can fit into one edition of a weekly newspaper. After nearly 25 years in the service, he’s preparing to retire as a decorated pilot. Raised in Oregon, he enlisted out of high school and started as a hoist operator in 1999 out of North Bend, Ore. Eleven years later, he began training another officer in Mobile, Ala., then went off to Alaska, and he got a degree in aerospace science, making him eligible to become a pilot. He did two years of flight training with the Navy in Pensacola, Fla. He then spent four years in Humboldt County before becoming an instructor pilot for the Coast Guard. He taught an advanced helicopter rescue course, the premier maritime rescue course for multiple branches of the military, including the Navy SEALs, he said. Their playground was Astoria, Ore., which has all the big cliffs, rough seas and inclement weather one can handle.
As an enlisted mechanic, he flew through Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Fourteen years later, he flew the first helicopter into Hurricane Harvey’s deluge above Houston. It was in the midst of that disaster that Briggs and his team navigated 80-knot winds, lashing rain and visibility below 50 feet while plucking 14 people from rooftops. At one point, including the four-man crew, 18 were flying together in the aircraft, widely believed to be a Coast Guard record. Most were toddlers and children.
From Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2017, Briggs was credited with saving 120 people. The event earned Briggs and the team, including a 23-year-old rescue swimmer on his first-ever mission, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the military’s oldest award for aviation heroics.
“He’s one of the most decorated pilots that we have here,” Norton said. “He’s got some impressive stories, and he’s a humble guy.”
As Briggs shared the nuances of emergency operations and flight procedures, he waited in his office for a call to signal the start of his next flight. A swimmer went missing in Pacifica hours earlier that morning. Briggs arrived on base after helicopters and a boat were dispatched to the scene. His helmet with night vision goggles was ready on his desk. Soon, it would be his turn to take a look.
“The search and rescue mission can never end,” he said.
