They speak at every public meeting addressing low-income housing, homeless issues or safe RV parking. In the midst of a pandemic that has cost jobs and put renters into new debt, the message delivered by Pacifica Housing 4 All is resonating.
Formed after Pacifica’s rent stabilization measure failed at the polls, Pacifica Housing 4 All keeps up the pressure to fight for predictable rent increases, just cause eviction, relocation funds and a moratorium on rent increases until policies prevent evictions and huge rent increases. Rents have risen and evictions are evident in Pacific Skies Estates and for other Pacifica renters due to a lack of housing in the Bay Area. The community is losing teachers, nurses, elderly, young adults, veterans who are all priced out of the market, the coalition, sometimes known as PH4A, states.
PH4A seeks to expand affordable housing in Pacifica. Members advocate for better solutions to homelessness and for those living in RVs through the city. PH4A works with the Pacifica Resource Center to house the homeless and RV residents, according to organization posts.
PH4A’s core values reflect housing as a right and necessary to reach one’s full potential. The organization believes people are homeless due to systemic issues creating wealth inequality and unjust practices in the real estate industry. PH4A vows to never blame the victims and to always speak up on behalf of the homeless.
“A stable home will keep people healthy,” said Gloria Stofan, a PH4A member. “During the pandemic we really had problems for the homeless. Some have not been resolved. That’s who we are. We’re trying to keep the focus on the homeless issue.
“We are in this together. There can be solutions. It’s not easy. This is a complex issue,” she said. “We try. Some are hurting.”
Stofan advocated as a member of Faith in Action before PH4A formed. That organization and others successfully lobbied City Council for Pacifica’s inclusionary housing ordinance to secure 15 percent of affordable housing units in any development if the builder builds more than eight units.
“City Council holds the keys. We have a good group of advocates. We are trying to lobby Supervisor Don Horsley to explore all avenues,” she said. “It seems like it never ends. Our City Council knows we are not going away.”
The group supported the work and conclusions of the Unhoused In Pacifica Task Force that recommended plans to serve homeless residents and an RV safe parking program after the city banned overnight RV parking. The RV residents would submit to a vetting process by the Pacifica Resource Center to be permitted to live in their RV for 30 days, then move on to housing. That did not pass City Council.
At a few public meetings, potential safe parking areas, including in churches, were discussed for the RVs, but none passed muster with the city. Neighbors near St. Edmund’s Church told City Council they did not want people living in RVs in that parking lot, not even for one night.
“We are still trying different things. We are trying to get a faith-based housing program going,” Stofan said.
PH4A members spoke on the occasions of the COVID-19 rent moratoriums to advocate extending them. Stofan said many low-income Pacificans moved to other states.
“We are looking at the big issue of how it will be budgeted to help the tenants. That’s who we are,” she said.
Stofan’s education and career led her to this point. She has a degree in social welfare from San Francisco State University. She was on the board for the city’s child care services, Youth Service Bureau and the Children’s Council San Francisco.
“We see families who are stressed. A survey at Oceana High School found stressed students,” she said.
Carolyn Jaramillo, a retired teacher and member of Pacifica Social Justice and Pacifica Peace People, is another familiar face speaking to improve housing in Pacifica.
“I want to live in a community where we take care of everybody,” she said.
Suzanne Moore, another longtime advocate, said, “For us, housing is at the heart, for the health of the individual and the community.”
