The Hyatt Regency near the San Francisco International Airport was flooded last week. Not literally, though if it had been the people there likely would have had a plan ready at a moment's notice. Instead, the hotel was overflowing with hundreds of people representing Community Emergency Response Teams from across the country for the second annual National CERT Association Conference.
For six days, the conference offered more than 38 courses across 18 classrooms for attendees from 48 states. The classes had something for seasoned instructors as well as newly minted CERTs. It seemed no stone was left unearthed as instructors offered lessons on CPR and first aid, animal care, emergency communications, leadership skills, flood response, traffic and crowd control, shelter management and helping people with disabilities.
The event included two days of pre-conference activities and exercises and skills contests in the hotel parking lot. Dena Gunning, a CERT and community risk and resiliency specialist with the Central County Fire Department, which serves Burlingame, Millbrae and Hillsborough, said about 1,000 people attended the conference over six days last week.
CERTs could also get a look at tech from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and fire departments, including fire engines, an earthquake simulator and command vehicles. Six members of Coastside CERT attended the conference, including Program Manager David Cosgrave, who said diverse expertise at the hotel gave him new things to think about when teaching courses back in Half Moon Bay.
Cosgrave, a retired Coastside Fire Protection District Battalion Chief, is now a supervising district coordinator with the San Mateo County Department of Emergency Management. He highlighted an instructor course from the Cal OES’s California Specialized Training Institute as a valuable tool that certified multiple advanced teachers at the county level.
“Nine of us from the county took the outreach, so now we can team up together and bring these impacts to different communities,” he said.
“We now have this pool of instructors and we can really help each other out,” added Gunning, who was the public information officer for the conference.
Organizers hope the event serves as a networking hub, where like-minded people can share a variety of emergency preparedness strategies. A common theme voiced by attendees was a desire to get their message across to communities that do not speak English as their primary language, and thus may not be aware of CERT and the resources the network provides.
A grassroots program called Listos aims to bridge that language barrier by teaching emergency preparedness skills to the Latino community. The classes, which are now offered in 13 languages including Russian and Mandarin, teach skills like basic medical treatment, how to create an emergency plan and how to use a fire extinguisher. The program requires fewer hours of training than a CERT course and provides a stepping stone for those interested in continuing their safety education to enroll with CERT, said Alma Pelayo, a Listos coordinator for Northern California. Kids under age 16 can enroll in Listos, meaning an entire family could take the same training together, she said.
Coastside CERT program coordinator Cynthia Sherill sees potential in one such collaboration. Mike Chuang, a CERT coordinator in Hillsborough, has volunteered to come to Half Moon Bay to teach CERT’s emergency preparedness skills specifically to local Chinese farmworkers. Chuang, who speaks Mandarin and Taiwanese, taught CERT classes at Senior Coastsiders before in Mandarin and conducted the conference’s first-ever instructor training in Mandarin last week.
“I would be happy to be a contact person, even though I don’t live in Half Moon Bay,” Chuang said. “I know the Coastside has a lot of retired Chinese residents over there, but I didn’t realize there were farmworkers there until the shootings happened.”
Coastside CERT, in collaboration with Listos and Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, has taught 177 people CERT courses in Spanish.
“With the whole Chinese farmworker community, just like we had ALAS as a trusted alliance partner, we need a trusted alliance partner so people that feel comfortable coming,” added Sherill. She acknowledged that while essential needs like housing and job security may be top of mind for these farmworkers, outreach can still be valuable.
“When they’re ready,” she said, “This is what we can do.”
