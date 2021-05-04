City buildings closed last year due to an infestation of mold and water damage and will soon be rebuilt.
The plan to rebuild City Hall and the Planning and Parks, Beaches and Recreation buildings will cost $10 million. The total cost of the project is $11.5 million but can be reduced with design engineering, said Kevin Woodhouse, city manager. Construction is expected to be complete in mid-2023.
City Council approved a gathering of available one-time funding options to contribute $6 million and agreed to take out a long-term certificate of participation loan to pay the remaining $4 million. Those funding sources are $3 million from the unassigned general fund balance, $1.5 million from excess education funding, $525,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems, $350,000 in insurance reimbursement, $325,000 from the Roy Davies Trust Fund for the park between the buildings, and $318,184 from the wastewater fund for wastewater employee office space.
They also agreed to restructure the city’s pension obligation bonds to delay principal payments for three years in order to finance any economic recovery from COVID-19.
Warm colors and modern elements come together in the design for the campus, as presented by Dawn Merkes of Group 4 Architecture. City Hall will have a lobby, service counter, three conference rooms, a lactation room, restrooms and support spaces. Human Resources, IT, City Manager, City Clerk, and the Finance departments will work there.
City Hall will have a new interior layout and finishes, new restrooms, new HVAC. Outside, a new building envelope, waterproofing repairs and accessibility access will be added with a glass elevator and stairs. A new stormwater treatment system will be installed on a new parking lot that will contain a small park. To answer a councilmember’s question, Merkes said the building will be powered by electricity and there will be electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot.
The Planning and Parks, Beaches and Recreation building will be fully renovated inside and out. There will be a new lobby and service counter. Public Works will move in to provide one-stop shopping for customers with the Building and Planning Department. PB&R staff will move to the community center to have all personnel in the same place. The building will have three conference rooms, a collaboration space, mail room, break room, restrooms and support services.
All city staff will be housed in the community center temporarily until the new buildings are finished.
The new buildings are expected to last 30 years, Merkes said. The sooner construction begins, the lower the cost as construction costs will surely rise, Woodhouse said.
All council members expressed a sense of urgency to get this project going as soon as possible, given the unhealthy condition of the buildings, and voted in favor of the plans and the financing, except for Councilmember Mike O’Neill, who voted against the plans for economic reasons.
Several speakers spoke of the high cost of the renovations.
Remi Tan, an architect, said, “The design looks great. I was surprised by the cost estimate. Do the budget first, then evaluate this in a project delivery method. That freezes the price.”
Cindy Abbott said P&P buildings are long gone and staff has been working under difficult conditions for a long time.
“Our parks are also aging. Run programs for the public instead of a park between the buildings,” she said.
