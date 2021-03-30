A couple of new state laws prompted the Pacifica City Council to revise its campaign disclosure summary form and to reduce its campaign contribution limits.
Assembly Bill 571 sets campaign limits of $600 to a candidate. Assembly Bill 2151 requires cities to post campaign statements and reports on the city’s website within 72 hours of each filing deadline and for the information to stay there for at least four years.
All Fair Political Practices Commission disclosure statements are required to be filed in paper form, with original signatures. The city has an agreement with NetFile, a vendor approved by the California Secretary of State, to provide an online electronic filing version of campaign disclosure statements. That has generated filings of the local Statement of Economic Interests
form. Electronic filing will be included for all aggregate contributions exceeding $2,000 coming in or going out.
“This will increase transparency,” said City Clerk Sarah Coffey. “Right now, the onus is on the city to summarize. This (change) is the best practices other places are using. Right now we are doing paper only.”
AB 2151 also requires notification to the city clerk when someone makes an independent expenditure totaling $5,000 in support or in opposition to a candidate or ballot measure within 24 hours. The default limit for contributions per person and for political action committees is set at $4,900 per election. The city does not have campaign contribution limits.
“Do we want to comply with these new limits or direct staff to bring this back higher or lower?” Coffey asked.
City Council members supported a suggestion by Councilmember Mike O’Neill to make that limit $500 under AB 571 and a $2,000 contribution limit under AB 2151.
The city requires publication of a summary of campaign contributions and independent expenditures two months before an election in a newspaper of general circulation. The summary must also be posted on the city’s website, email distribution list and a hard copy made available at the local library, Coffey said. The summary includes total contributions received, the names of the contributors totaling $600 or more, the total amount of expenditures in favor or opposed and the full name of all people making expenditures of $1,000 or more.
The city discussed the practice of publishing a local Form 820. After a discussion, City Council members indicated they wanted the practice to continue.
These changes require a new city ordinance for a new form to be drafted and brought back to council members for approval.
Coffey summarized the direction she heard from council members.
“Maintain the publication. Work on the deadline to make it more feasible. Have another city-issued form that makes that easier. I have concerns about that; it wouldn’t have the same weight as the FPPC forms. It might present enforcement challenges,” she said.
Many speakers urged City Council to keep that local Form 820.
“Those summary reports are key information for keeping transparency. We deserve to know who is funding these candidates,” said Carlos Davidson.
Mark Hubble expressed doubt about NetFile.
“That is the only company who does this. It’s bad when you only have one supplier,” he said.
Dinah Verby said she appreciates the effort it takes to complete that form.
“The timing would be better to tweak when the summary should be prepared. Maybe add an additional reporting period to sync with mail-in ballots?” she said.
