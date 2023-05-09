On May 18, the Pacifica Climate Committee, 350 Silicon Valley and the city of Pacifica are hosting the “Electrify Your Home” event at the Pacifica Pedro Point Firehouse.
The event aims to educate homeowners about electric appliances and how to save money by going electric. Alongside demonstrations of new electric appliances, guests can also find out how to access financial help for these new programs.
“We want people to know about all of the financial incentives out there. There are incentives at the federal level through the Inflation Reduction Act. And then also local incentives through Peninsula clean energy,” explained Margo Meiman, a volunteer with the Pacifica Climate Committee.
One of the main topics at the event will surround induction cooktops and how to use them as well as the loaner program for these cooktops. Guests can see how they work and learn about the added benefits of switching from gas to electric.
“These cooktops are available free of charge as a loaner. It's a loaner program. So, clean energy, simple for people to make an investment, they can actually try these,” said Nancy Tierney, a member of the Pacifica Climate Committee.
Electric cooktops have been a hot issue among homeowners across the county, state and nation. In recent years, governments have sought to reduce natural gas use as a way to address existential crises caused by climate change. That has led local governments, including Pacifica and many others in California, to adopt so-called reach codes that push homeowners toward electric appliances in the future.
That has not always been popular, and in some communities it can be hard to procure electric appliances and find qualified installers.
For the May 18 event, the committee has also invited several guests to speak about the benefits of switching to electric appliances and integrating more electricity into the home. Afterward, there will be plenty of time for guests to ask questions about the appliances or about the financial incentives.
“It's still not clear … how and when you can access those funds,” Tierney said. “So, this is to provide some of that information about what funding is out there and how you access it.”
The event is free to attend and runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Spots are limited and reservations can be made online here at eventbrite.com by searching “electrify your home and save money.”
Both Meiman and Tierney hope this event will promote more awareness around electric appliances and answer questions people have about the new technology.
“The event is primarily educational, and it's to provide people with information about how to electrify about the need to electrify our homes, and to do it soon, and to prepare for that,” said Tierney.
One of the best things about this event is that it's in person; attendees will be able to talk to others who have recently installed heat pump appliances and/or induction cooktops. Here's the registration link with more info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/electrify-your-home-and-save-money-tickets-619439990687
