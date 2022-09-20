It’s been three months since then-Pacifica Police Chief Dan Steidle announced to the public
his plans to retire. This week, the city said it would soon begin its search for
his permanent replacement and asked for the public’s help identifying key characteristics for the next leader of the city’s Police Department.
On Friday, in a newsletter sent to residents, the city included a survey link seeking information. There are eight questions — four of them about the survey respondent themselves. In addition to asking respondents for their names, whether they are residents of Pacifica, their local affiliations and how long they have lived in the city, the survey asks several questions about qualifications for police chief. They include:
▸What are the most important issues facing the community that you would like the new Police Chief to impact their first year on the job?
▸What qualities, skills and characteristics will the ideal candidate need to possess to be a successful Police Chief in Pacifica?
▸Is there any unique experience or special expertise you think is essential for our Police Chief to
have?
▸Is there anything else you would like the City to consider in the selection of the new Police Chief?
“Your contributions will be factored into the collective feedback received and will help to guide the City in the recruitment process and, ultimately, the City Manager’s selection of the next chief,” the newsletter states.
Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group.
