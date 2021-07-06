Working together

Pacifica City Councilman Mike O'Neill poses in front of Pacifica City Hall on Thursday. He has been pressing for building a relationship with the Pacifica School District in order to combine resources on some capital projects. Adam Pardee / Tribune

Pacifica City Councilman Mike O’Neill and Mayor Pro Tem Mary Bier will serve on an ad hoc subcommittee to discuss mutual interests relating to properties and land uses with representatives from the Pacifica School District. They were selected to represent the city at the June 28 City Council meeting.

At the April 26 council meeting, council approved the Civic Center campus facilities preliminary conceptual design and preliminary funding strategy. At that meeting O’Neill requested that information be included in the report about the feasibility of a partnership approach between the two agencies for the Civic Center project. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said he didn’t recommend it due to project complexities, expense and urgent need for a healthy environment at the Civic Center.

“However, projects that can allow for longer planning lead times, such as the future of the disposition of the corporation yard site at Milagra Drive, could be an innovative solution to pursue in the future,” Woodhouse said.

City Council did not support a partnership for the Civic Center, but asked that a two-member committee be formed to pursue mutual interests, such as partnering to create a better corporation yard for both agencies and better school district offices at Milagra Drive. That could include affordable housing, said Woodhouse.

“There could be other iterations or creative ideas to explore,” said Woodhouse. “A starting point could be to engage discussion with PSD to determine if there are mutual interests and, if so, to explore that and when next steps would be.”

Woodhouse said he was in contact with PSD Superintendent Heather Olsen who said she could talk over the summer.

O’Neill envisions broad discussions and not only relating to PSD district offices on Reina del Mar Avenue and the city’s corporation yard on Milagra Drive, as Woodhouse’s staff report stated.

“Let’s see what cost savings we can do for the city of Pacifica,” said O’Neill. “PSD is the largest owner of property. Rephrase this to have a broader conversation about items of mutual interest, including affordable housing.”

“It makes sense,” said Mayor Sue Beckmeyer.

Resident Remi Tan liked the idea of a committee to share mutual interests. “There is room to be creative to get affordable housing there,” he said. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica benefits from American Rescue Plan Act

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Since the last Pacifica City Council meeting addressing the budget, the city received guidelines from the U.S. Treasury governing how to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money will be needed: Budget projections anticipate an $11.9 million shortfall due to COVID-19 ramificatio…

Pandemic fails to stem tide of new businesses

Pandemic fails to stem tide of new businesses

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

While many small businesses struggled to make ends meet during a year of government-ordered shutdowns, it wasn’t all bad news for business owners on the Coastside and across the state.

Hearing on RV parking ban yields more research as judge finds flaws

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The judge in the hearing for a preliminary injunction against Pacifica’s RV overnight parking ordinance decided to see for himself how easy or difficult it is to find a place to park an RV in Pacifica. He will drive around Pacifica to research each street on a city-generated list where RVs c…

Pacifica seniors reflect on lost traditions, making new ones
featured

Pacifica seniors reflect on lost traditions, making new ones

  • By Felicia Hou
  • Updated
  • 0

High school seniors have not had an easy time this year. From spending hours on Zoom classes in isolation to walking a socially distanced graduation ceremony, it seemed as though there were few opportunities to experience the things that typically make senior year special.

Eighth-grade promotions set

  • 0

Pacifica School District set dates for all the eighth-grade promotion ceremonies. They are 1 p.m. on June 9 for Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School; 4:30 p.m. June 9 for Vallemar School; 2 p.m. on June 10 for Ocean Shore School; and 5:30 p.m. June 10 for Cabrillo School.

Andonian leaves senior services post
featured

Andonian leaves senior services post

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Amy Andonian, the senior services manager for Pacifica hired just two month ago, has left her position. City officials declined to say why, but the departure won’t affect plans to reopen Sept. 1, said Dana Dietrerle in an email to the Seniors in Action Council.

+2
A graduation day to remember
featured

A graduation day to remember

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Seniors from both Terra Nova and Oceana high schools celebrated their respective graduations on Wednesday. The ceremonies — regular rites of passage in other years — were perhaps most memorable as a time of togetherness.

Water districts talk tech, habits during drought

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Water agencies are eyeing another dry year across the state and local water districts are taking steps to get their users to cut back and invest in water conservation methods.

New county agency takes on flooding, sea level rise

New county agency takes on flooding, sea level rise

  • By Sarah Wright
  • 0

A new local district aimed at combating the effects of sea level rise and flooding is making waves this year starting with a series of public meetings as it works to define its budget and priorities.

Recommended for you