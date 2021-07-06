Pacifica City Councilman Mike O’Neill and Mayor Pro Tem Mary Bier will serve on an ad hoc subcommittee to discuss mutual interests relating to properties and land uses with representatives from the Pacifica School District. They were selected to represent the city at the June 28 City Council meeting.
At the April 26 council meeting, council approved the Civic Center campus facilities preliminary conceptual design and preliminary funding strategy. At that meeting O’Neill requested that information be included in the report about the feasibility of a partnership approach between the two agencies for the Civic Center project. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said he didn’t recommend it due to project complexities, expense and urgent need for a healthy environment at the Civic Center.
“However, projects that can allow for longer planning lead times, such as the future of the disposition of the corporation yard site at Milagra Drive, could be an innovative solution to pursue in the future,” Woodhouse said.
City Council did not support a partnership for the Civic Center, but asked that a two-member committee be formed to pursue mutual interests, such as partnering to create a better corporation yard for both agencies and better school district offices at Milagra Drive. That could include affordable housing, said Woodhouse.
“There could be other iterations or creative ideas to explore,” said Woodhouse. “A starting point could be to engage discussion with PSD to determine if there are mutual interests and, if so, to explore that and when next steps would be.”
Woodhouse said he was in contact with PSD Superintendent Heather Olsen who said she could talk over the summer.
O’Neill envisions broad discussions and not only relating to PSD district offices on Reina del Mar Avenue and the city’s corporation yard on Milagra Drive, as Woodhouse’s staff report stated.
“Let’s see what cost savings we can do for the city of Pacifica,” said O’Neill. “PSD is the largest owner of property. Rephrase this to have a broader conversation about items of mutual interest, including affordable housing.”
“It makes sense,” said Mayor Sue Beckmeyer.
Resident Remi Tan liked the idea of a committee to share mutual interests. “There is room to be creative to get affordable housing there,” he said.
