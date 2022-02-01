Pacifica City Councilmember Mike O’Neill has a vision: to move Pacifica School District offices and City Council chambers to the Milagra Avenue city corporation yard and have the city’s Public Works Department and the PSD facilities department share space at the school district’s Vallemar corporation yard. That idea has moved a step closer to reality.
City Council unanimously agreed to spend $16,000 on a consultant to do the preliminary feasibility assessment of a partnership with PSD at its Jan. 24 meeting. Now City Council and the PSD board can plan the next potential steps.
City Manager Kevin Woodhouse spoke about the background of communication between the two groups at the Jan. 24 City Council meeting. He said there was a meeting in October between city staff, Pacifica School District staff, two Council members and two PSD board members to discuss the concept of a potential public-private partnership to achieve new PSD administrative offices combined with affordable housing and a shared corporation yard.
The city’s municipal corporation yard on Milagra Avenue and PSD’s administrative offices in Vallemar were discussed as well, Woodhouse said.
“To study the feasibility of moving the corporation yard at Milagra to the PSD site. Build school district offices at Milagra and Council chambers. Put affordable housing above that,” said O’Neill.
While PSD indicated at the October meeting such a move was not a high
priority compared to responding to COVID-19 challenges and focusing on the Oddstad Avenue workforce housing project, school officials expressed support for beginning to explore the concept. All involved understand that public-private partnerships are complex and take many years to access and structure, Woodhouse said.
The first step is to engage a financial services consulting firm familiar with such partnerships to conduct a preliminary feasibility assessment based on initial basic information about the city and PSD properties and operational needs, Woodhouse said.
School Superintendent Heather Olsen said the timeline that would work best for her would be an August to December timeframe for study.
Woodhouse said if the study comes back positive, there could be a work plan in City Council’s goal setting.
“The biggest thing this town has a lack of is affordable housing. I’m trying to help both entities. Out of a shared corporation yard, there could be shared expenses,” said O’Neill.
Superintendent Olsen said, “This was not on our radar at all. We love the theoretical thinking followed by a study of the value of the land.”
Suzanne Moore, a long-time advocate for more housing availability in Pacifica, spoke in favor.
“I, too, support exploration of this. Thanks to Mike O’Neill, Superintendent Olsen and city staff. Our need for below-market-rate housing is dire,” she said.
O’Neill spoke of his vision.
“I was envisioning the first floor school district offices and the council chambers, and the above floors managed by Mid-Peninsula Housing,” he said.
“This is visionary. This is what is needed,” said Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer. “I want to move forward, but I don’t want to overtax staff.”
Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus and Mayor Mary Bier also indicated support for the study.
O’Neill summed up the discussion of the council members and said it was important to honor PSD’s request not to deal with this until August.
“This is authorizing the feasibility of the concept. Then we should look to the county to help with affordable housing,” he said.
