The city of Pacifica welcomes a new Economic Development Manager this week. Tara Schiff says she is excited to start her new position and work together with the residents of Pacifica.
Schiff has more than 30 years of experience in economic development and has worked with coastal communities, like Pacifica, in the past. She is particularly looking forward to working together with business owners.
“We are looking at recruiting new business, but I really want to focus on local business,” Schiff said.
Schiff also hopes to ignite the tourism industry in Pacifica. Schiff explained that she has many connections and experiences to help her with this goal. Schiff also has ideas for new economic strategies and has already been doing plenty of research on the city's current seven-year economic plan.
“We are very excited to welcome Ms. Schiff to the city team as her extensive economic development expertise and hands-on experience will be a huge asset to the city in working with our business community and other stakeholders to continue moving the city’s Economic Development Program forward,” said Assistant City Manager Yulia Carter in a press release.
Schiff wants to bring her network to Pacifica. In her years working in economic development she has made connections that she believes will help the city.
“I am very passionate about economic development,” Schiff continued, “I think there’s a lot I can do with my connections and my experience working with coastal cities.”
Schiff started her new role on Monday and will lead the city’s Economic Development Division with a management analyst and administrative support.
