The city of Pacifica released its General Plan 2040, Sharp Park Specific Plan and an associated draft environmental impact report Friday night. The general plan — the foundational document for all city planning — has not been updated since 1980.
Residents now have 45 days to comment on the documents prior to City Council approval. By any measure, it’s a lot to digest. Some speakers at the City Council meeting Monday asked for a study session to help the public understand all the terms of the plans and the EIR.
“I wish citizens were provided an opportunity to participate in the process with recent experiences creating a more real plan,” said Mark Hubbell. He added that If the city were interested in public comment there would be a meeting instead of asking residents to read an average of 30 pages a day to digest all the information contained in the plans.
"For citizens with regular jobs and family that is asking a lot,” he said.
Speakers also asked for more than 45 days to provide comments in writing to the general plan and the Sharp Park Specific Plan. City Manager Kevin Woodhouse said residents would have up until the first Planning Commission meeting to submit comments and that is months away. The 45-day comment period that started Jan. 8 and ends Feb. 21 is on the draft environmental impact report only.
The frequently asked questions page on the city website describes the timeline for future hearing. After the EIR is complete, the Planning Commission will hold at least one public hearing on the draft EIR and the plans. City Council will also hold at least one public meeting. The comprehensive zoning update will have at least one public hearing by the Planning Commission and City Council. Some said they were worried the comments will be limited to two minutes because of the volume of speakers who will want to speak.
The city says it will respond to all public comments. The city conducted research on a new general plan in 2009, and again in 2019-20. The 2019-20 sessions were mostly concerned with the Sharp Park Specific Plan.
The general plan and Sharp Park plan address policies that speak to the built environment, protect resources and guide the city’s infrastructure investments. The city’s zoning ordinance works with the general plan to establish height limits, setbacks, parking requirements and maximum lot coverage.
The plan is broken into chapters. Economic stability sets goals and policies to stimulate retail and tourism-related development and to maintain fiscal health. Community design includes policies to improve the city’s visual quality and livability including its neighborhoods, mixed use areas, hillside and coastal areas. Circulation includes policies for travel, identifying street and traffic improvements. Open Space and Community Facilities relates to regional open space and beaches, the trail system, coastal access, city parks and recreation. Implementation policies represent commitments to specific actions.
Economic development
Pacifica is expected to continue to function as a “bedroom” community serving San Francisco and the Peninsula for years to come. The lack of diverse retail opportunities limit’s the city’s regional draw. Rockaway Beach is an attraction. The city’s retail market may be affected by changes in consumer behavior such as online sales and national competition. Palmetto Avenue has the potential to expand into a town center, the plan notes.
Pacifica enjoys a lot of visitors but has not yet marketed itself as a major tourist destination. Pacifica’s hotels have been underperforming but there is the potential to build more hotels to attract more visitors. The Beach Boulevard site offers the best opportunity for hospitality.
Outdoor recreation abounds in the completed trail system. Cannabis businesses help the bottom line. The city can support and encourage entrepreneurial and business growth by connecting business owners and entrepreneurs to resources.
Community design
Activities along the highway will be strengthened, according to the plan. The Sharp Park Specific Plan will enhance Palmetto Avenue between Paloma Avenue and Clarendon Road as a vibrant, mixed use main street.
Rockaway Beach will be strengthened by a new development on the flat parts of the Quarry. It may gain a new hotel or conference center. Linda Mar will be a center for recreation and community. Crespi Drive will become a more diverse center of activity with an expanded community center park and mixed-use and transit oriented development.
Small neighborhoods like Pacific Manor and the area around the Park Mall will be made walkable in the future, if the plan comes to fruition.
General plan meeting participants at the last meetings expressed the desire to preserve neighborhood character. Upgrading the appeal of shopping centers were high priorities.
The scenic natural areas and hillsides require special attention. Those policies include a hillside preservation zoning that requires submission of siting and grading plans and minimizing disturbance to vegetation.
The Rockaway Headlands would allow bikers huts and kiosks.
The zoning ordinance will rename the Mori Point Special Area to facilitate visitor serving development in the Quarry site determined to be appropriate for development. New trails would be designed on Pedro Point headlands, the Rockaway headlands, the Quarry site uplands and the Northern Coastal Bluffs.
The general plan requires all new development to have underground utilities. The highway would be beautified and the Sharp Park Road bike plan will be completed.
Land use
The plan stipulates residential development opportunities. There are six residential designations that provide for a range of densities — transitional open space residential, open space/agricultural/residential, very low density, low density, medium density and high density.
The general plan provides three mixed-use designations to create areas where housing and active commercial uses are allowed.
The conservation designation applies to watershed lands, sandy beach areas, land unsuitable for development due to geotechnical hazards or covered by open space, recreational or other environmental constraints.
The city’s zoning code features a coastal zone which applies Coastal Act goals.
The Hillside Preservation District covers many of the city’s ridges and open spaces. It aims to ensure that development on highly sensitive slopes does not endanger the public or harm the environment. Sites will be added to the HPD in the general plan. Clustered housing is encouraged to preserve the most sensitive portions of a site.
The city provides special regulations and incentives to facilitate development of affordable and moderate and low income households while preserving neighborhood character.
Golden Gate National Recreation Area plans to continue to manage its land along the northern coastal bluffs of Fairmont West. No beach access is planned there.
Redevelopment of the shopping centers in Pacific Manor is considered in the plan. Esplanade Avenue is identified as a future bluff top coastal access point. The plan envisions the northern area of Palmetto Avenue transitioning to low-intensity visitor serving over time to account for progressive coastal erosion. And the plan reinforces existing development patterns in Fairmont.
Commercial uses along Oceana Boulevard are considered to have the potential for redevelopment, as does Eureka Square and Francisco Boulevard. Gypsy Hill may support low density development. If Eureka Square is developed, the plan envisions a public open space and a walking link to the neighborhood.
The plan designates Sharp Park Golf Course and Mori Point as regional park land.
The General Plan envisions Rockaway Beach district growing into a more high-profile visitor serving area. The general plan proposes new coastal trail segments.
In Vallemar, Rockaway and Fassler, the undeveloped land on the upper slopes of the valley are designated primarily open space/agriculture/residemtial to ensure the new development is minimal.
In southwestern Pacifica, Pedro Point is within GGNRA’s legislative boundary and could be included in the future. Shelter Cove land access has been limited to pedestrian trails. The plan reinforces existing land use patterns for all developed parts of the area. There is the potential for the Pedro Point Shopping Center and adjacent parcels to accommodate new retail development. The undeveloped San Pedro Avenue site will require detailed evaluation of coastal hazards and vulnerabilities.
In west Linda Mar, the general plan reinforces existing residential land use patterns. It proposes new opportunities for mixed use development along lower Crespi Drive and at the Linda Mar Park and Ride site to help Pacifica provide a greater diversity of housing types in close proximity to transit and public amenities and walkable commercial areas.
The general plan envisions street trails along San Pedro Terrace Road and Rosita Road.
In east Linda Mar and Park Pacifica, existing land use patterns are reflected in the plan.
San Pedro Mountain and the Pedro Point Headlands define the western boundary of Pacifica’s “sphere of influence.” That includes sloping, undeveloped land and Shamrock Ranch.
One purpose of the general plan is to make sure the city can accommodate projected population and job growth. Buildout policies will allow for an estimated 990 new housing units, 12 percent single-family residential and 88 percent multi-family residential including mixed-use developments.
Realistic development of opportunity sites would result in an estimated 620,300 square feet. New development is estimated to accommodate about 1,470 new jobs.
Circulation
State laws require Pacifica to prepare a Sustainable Communities Strategy for meeting greenhouse gas reduction targets through coordinating planning for land use, transportation and housing. The city’s bicycle and pedestrian master plan 2020 establishes a long-term vision for improving walking and bicycling through policy, program and project recommendation.
This chapter sets for a circulation plan that strengthens Pacifica’s transportation network, provides more choice of travel modes, identifies needed improvements and works in tandem with land use changes.
The plan identifies potential future streets as well.
Open space and community facilities
Open space is a defining feature of the Pacifica planning area. This chapter documents existing public space and community facilities and infrastructure, identifies priority improvements and ensures they meet the needs of community members.
Pacifica has neighborhood parks at Fairmont West Park, Fairmont Park, Imperial Park, Oddstad Park and Sanchez Park, plus 11 pocket parks, Edgemar, Skyridge and Pomo Park, Horizon, Brighton, Palmetto and Portola mini parks. plus private ones in Connemara, Cypress Walk and the Timber Hill subdivision on Monterey Road. Large parks include Beach Boulevard promenade, Pacifica Municipal Pier, the Grace McCarthy Vista Point and Pacifica Skatepark. School playfields provide additional resources.
There is a shortage of fields for organized play and general community uses. Pacifica is likely to focus on solutions to address park areas in build-out neighborhoods such as putting on rooftop parks and evaluating opportunities to create new parks on underused public land.
Priorities for enhancing Pacifica’s trail system will make possible a variety of loop walks and new trail segments to connect the coastal and ridge trails and to provide better access through the neighborhoods, according to planners.
Conservation
Water resources, biological resources, forest, agricultural and soil resources, air quality, energy and greenhouse gases and cultural and historic resources are included in this chapter. Watersheds are Milagra Creek, Sanchez Creek, Calera Creek and San Pedro Creek. Rockaway Creek is south of Calera Creek in the larger Calera Creek watershed. San Pedro Creek watershed is the largest in Pacifica draining 5,300 acres.
The federal clean water act requires a total maximum daily load be established for polluants. The EPA approved the maximum daily load for San Pedro Creek and Pacifica State Beach. The city of Pacifica must comply with a regional stormwater discharge limit. Drainage design passed in 2019 describes how low impact design will be incorporated into public and private streets, parking lots, roofs and other facilities to achieve water quality, flow reduction and other environmental and community benefits.
Water conservation will continue to be important in coming years.
Pacifica’s water pipes and storage reservoirs are aging and in need of modernization. The plan will address additional sources of supply, and addresses water storage deficits.
Planned improvements to the city’s sewer system include a Sharp Park Section Odor Control upgrade to make the site comparable with future redevelopment, upgrading the Sharp Park pump station, relocating the mainline and force main at the Sharp Park pump station, replacement of the ultraviolet treatment system at the Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant and phase two of the sewer system master plan update.
Planners say the city is aware of the impacts the global climate change may have and that they are actively involved in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the changing physical environment.
Locally, a 2016 vulnerability assessment conducted by the California Coastal Commission projected a sea level rise of 17 to 66.39 inches along the California coast by 2100. Of particular concern in Pacifica are coastal erosion, flooding, habitat modification and water supply issues.
Areas of the Sharp Park Golf Course, the Rockaway Beach district, West Linda Mar and West Sharp Park could be vulnerable to inundation or coastal flooding. Coastal erosion has caused significant damage to the high bluffs along the northern neighborhoods.
Safety
Pacifica is within the coast range of marine sedimentary deposits and volcanic rocks. Earthquakes can cause surface rupture from faulting or landslides. The plan says the city will minimize earthquake related hazards, liquefaction and landslides along the San Andreas system of faults.
The city is required to use official California Geological Survey Seismic Hazard Zone maps in their land use planning and building permit processes. A majority of Pacifica is prone to these hazards. According to the city’s local hazard mitigation plan annex, there are about 399 multiple family units and six miles of road within the Alquist-Priolo Study Zone. The strongest ground shaking would come from the San Andreas Fault.
Landslide zones identify where the stability of hillsides must be evaluated and countermeasures taken in the design and construction of buildings for human occupancy. Rainfall induced landslides could occur on steep slopes.
Soil erosion may happen at the northern slope of Mori Point, upper Sharp Park, Shamrock Ranch, along San Pedro Creek in San Pedro Valley County Park.
With sea level rise, there is potential for more serious long-term coastal erosion which could be a challenge for Pacifica. There are policies supporting coastal resilience against sea level rise impacts.
The city requires new development to be set back from coastal bluffs enough to accommodate a 100-year event. Some areas may be set aside unsuitable for development.
Pacifica can experience flooding from coastal sources, which occurs as some combination of high tides, large wind driven waves, storm surge and or tsunami wave. Sea level rise resulting from global climate changes has the potential to increase the frequency of coastal flooding.
The city is undertaking to repair the seawall at Sharp Park and the seawall constructed in 1962 at Rockaway Beach. In 2020, the city initiated the Beach Boulevard Infrastructure Resiliency Project.
The California Emergency Services Act requires cities to maintain an emergency plan. The city’s Emergency Preparedness and Safety Commission is responsible for disaster planning in Pacifica. NCFA offers community emergency response team training.
Implementation
The major implementation processes will be updating and administering the zoning ordinance and the zoning map. The city’s current zoning ordinance will need to be updated and amended to be consistent with the general plan’s policies and to add new zoning districts and to modify existing districts to reflect the land use diagram.
The new zoning districts include very low density residential, coastal residential mixed use, mixed use neighborhood, mixed use center, and visitor serving commercial. The city’s subdivision regulations will need to be amended to conform with general plan policies. The city does not allow subdivisions.
The capital improvement program will be the primary means of funding and scheduling infrastructure improvements. The city’s development and impact fees will need to be reviewed to determine if changes are necessary.
